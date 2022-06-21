Yorkshire helicopter crash: Police formally name victims aged 66 and 16 as investigation continues

Pilot Ian Macdonald, 66, of Burton in Lonsdale, died alongside passenger Admarsu Birhan, 16, a German national who was staying with a local family as part of a school exchange project.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash near Burton-in-Lonsdale continues. We can now provide the names of those who we believe to be the two people who sadly died in the crash.

