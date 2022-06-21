Yorkshire helicopter crash: Police formally name victims aged 66 and 16 as investigation continues

North Yorkshire Police have formally named the two people killed in the Burton in Lonsdale helicopter crash on Monday.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:49 pm

Pilot Ian Macdonald, 66, of Burton in Lonsdale, died alongside passenger Admarsu Birhan, 16, a German national who was staying with a local family as part of a school exchange project.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash near Burton-in-Lonsdale continues. We can now provide the names of those who we believe to be the two people who sadly died in the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire couple in their 70s who fled RSPCA with dogs distressed in their 'stin...
The crash scene

"We believe they were local man 66-year-old Ian Macdonald and 16-year-old Admarsu Birhan, a German national. Formal identification is yet to take place - please respect the family's privacy at this time."

The Air Accident Investigation Branch inspectors remain at the scene.

PoliceNorth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire