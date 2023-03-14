An annual gathering of people who want to protect Yorkshire’s rich history is to take place in May at the UNESCO World Heritage location of Saltaire.

The event aims to inspire a new generation of ‘heritage guardians’ and bring together existing ones.

The summit will aptly be held inside Victoria Hall in Saltaire. Originally the Saltaire Institute with reading rooms, a library, a gymnasium and lecture halls intended for the workers' education and advancement - but nowadays it's a wedding, conference and events venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Yorkshire Society Phil Bell said: “It’s also now home to one of the most amazing Wurlitzer Cinema Organs.”

Victoria Hall in Saltaire

The Wurlitzer is beneath the Main Hall stage, with an array of beautiful pipework permanently sited under the stage, and the console rising on a hydraulic lift for performances and concerts.

Phil added Yorkshire is full of heritage from the hidden gems like the Wurlitzer to stately homes and traditions.

“Heritage is as much about our future as about our past,” said Yorkshire Society’s Colin Speakman, the organiser of the Yorkshire Heritage Summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the second Yorkshire Heritage Summit and will be held on May 18.

Mr Speakman added: “Yorkshire has such a fascinating heritage with its history, culture, nature, landscape and people, we want to bring heritage organisations, volunteers and members of the public together to network, celebrate and promote their work with one united voice”.

The full day Summit will involve two key events, a Yorkshire Heritage Exhibition as well as the Yorkshire Heritage Symposium, with guest speakers, Q&A sessions, free guided walks around the World Heritage Site with Yorkshire Blue Badge Guides and the awarding of the first Harry Gration History prize.

Harry was vice president of the Yorkshire Society before he died last year. His wife Helen said Harry's love of history began as a boy when he discovered the era of the Romans, their chariots and their outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's probably a lot to do with his love of York, or 'the great Eboracum' as he was often heard saying to our boys,” she said. “Every family holiday involved some such trip and his love of it all is well-ingrained in our children.

“Harry was a history buff and the History channel was his 'go to' bit of relaxation. His choice of reading throughout his life reflected this subject, from modern factual historians such as Lucy Worsley and Simon Schama, to novels like CJ Sansom's Shardlake series, and anything and everything to do with last century's world wars.”

The theme of this year’s event is the role of Yorkshire’s public and voluntary bodies in shaping and delivering the region’s heritage in the mid 21st century.