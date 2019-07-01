Yorkshire legend Sean Bean and magician Dynamo brew up for new Yorkshire Tea adverts

Two of Yorkshire's most famous faces have put the kettle on for Yorkshire Tea's latest campaign.

Legendary Sheffield actor Sean Bean and Bradford-born magician Dynamo have cameos for the new adverts, which are due to hit our screens on Tuesday.

Sean Bean in the first of the new Yorkshire Tea adverts, with the slogan, "where everything's done proper".

The pair star in the latest instalment of scenarios based in Taylor's Harrogate headquarters, with the slogan "where everything's done proper".

In one advert, Game of Thrones star Sean carries out a staff induction, with inspiration drawn from his most iconic film roles.

The actor bellows at staff to "go out there and do it for each other", while pointing a presentation stick like a sword.

Sean then takes a sip of his brew, adding: "Oh, and the fire drill's Thursday at three."

Dynamo stars in one of the latest Yorkshire Tea adverts to hit our screens.

The second advert features world-renowned magic act Dynamo in the Yorkshire Tea warehouse as he levitates through the air, passing teabags to his colleague on the floor, who asks him, "oh and whilst you're up there can you pass us some fresh batch from Kenya?"

The extras in the adverts, filmed on location in Knaresborough, were also real Yorkshire tea employees.

Ben Newbury, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea said: “We’re chuffed to bits with these new adverts and hope everyone loves them as much as we do.

"Sean Bean and Dynamo are experts in their crafts and truly epitomise the art of ‘doing things properly’ – an ethos that is central to absolutely everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea.

"We’re so pleased we could recruit them to help spread the message of properness.”

The adverts follow on from the 2017 campaign which starred Sir Michael Parkinson conducting job interviews, and will hit screens from Tuesday, July 2.