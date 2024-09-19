Yorkshire life drawing event promotes cancer self-checking, raising £450 for Yorkshire Cancer Research

A life model and grandfather of eight has raised £450 for life-saving cancer research after holding his second life drawing event in Skipton.

Michael Cleary, 80, decided to hold his second ‘Bareathon’ event to highlight the importance of self-checking for cancer signs and symptoms, after sadly losing his wife to cancer in 2023.

Held at Craven Arts House in Skipton, the six-hour event brought together artists of all levels of experience to draw different models in a range of poses. Artists were encouraged to drop in and draw for as long as they wished and donate to support vital cancer research.

Michael said: “My wife never once complained about having cancer and was full of praise for the care she received from doctors in both Sheffield and Barnsley. That’s why I chose to support Yorkshire Cancer Research, so more cancer treatments can be discovered, and more people have access to the best cancer treatment and care.”

The event encourages people to take a close look at their bodies for cancer signs and symptoms.

Thanks to supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research is finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, so that more people in Yorkshire live longer, healthier lives.

Michael continued: “Importantly, the event also encourages people to take a close look at their own bodies. Too often we hear of people saying they wished they had sought help sooner when they noticed something that was not quite right with their body.”

"I have also lost two sisters to cancer, and part of their reluctance to seek help was due to their religious background. People should remember that those in the medical professions have seen it all before and are more than willing to help.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds vital screening programmes and research trials to detect cancer at the earliest possible opportunity when it’s often easier to treat. The charity is actively conducting research to better understand the barriers that stop people from attending their appointments and screening, so more people in Yorkshire seek help early for cancer symptoms.

Selina McGonagle, Executive Lead at Craven Arts, said: “The Bareathon life-drawing event is a brilliant way for people to enjoy a day of artistic freedom and creativity, whilst supporting a meaningful cause. The feedback from participants was really positive, especially from those who had never attended a life drawing event before.”

Michael would like to hold more events in North Yorkshire in the future and is currently looking for additional venues and life models to take part.