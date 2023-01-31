Police have identified the body of a man which was found in a canal in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police had issued several public appeals for help to identify the body of the man who was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near to Bramley Fall Woods on January 15.

Officers said the man has now been identified as 86-year-old Peter James Stewart, from Leeds. His body was found with a single key and an A-Z map book. Police also issued pictures of a watch found on his person, and a artist’s impression of what he may have looked like when alive in a bid to identify him.

A statement by the force said: “There were no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death and the coronial process will continue. The incident has been the subject of a number of public appeals, and we are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeals and who contacted us with information.”