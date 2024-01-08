Harrogate lad Cory McLeod was to grow up on camera with a photograph for almost every day of his life.

Now, after a time-lapse video went viral worldwide, he has published his own story from the other side of the lens.

30 Years: A Life Lived Every Day is Cory's second book, after he released 'How NOT To Trek to Mount Everest' in 2020.

Having lived his own 'real-life Truman Show' – the Jim Carrey film in which an ordinary man grows up on a reality television show – Cory knows only too well the perils the spotlight can bring, but by the time he was old enough to stop, he thought he may regret it.

First there was 21 Years, documenting the earliest years of his life, before it was updated to 30 Years: Cory Every Day, a full eight-and-a-half-minute-film for his 30th birthday.

Now his autobiography follows his journey through life, his battles against anxiety, and travels to more than 60 countries.

Along the way he faces a gun to the face and pays 40 dollars to remove a knife from his chest.

Cory said he can't believe he has "finally" published this autobiography.

A photograph of Cory McLeod from Starbeck when born one of the 7,500 images taken of him by his father Ian

"I’m terrified and already regretting some of the things I’ve put into the book," he said.

"It covers a lot of subjects everyone can relate to and although some parts are shocking, I hope there is lots of humour in it too.

"Some of the stories are somewhat inspiring… let’s see. No promises though."

It all began back in 1991, when Cory's father Ian - after a glass of wine - came up with an idea to take a photograph of his newborn son every single day.

A photograph of Cory McLeod from Starbeck at the seaside as a toddler one of the 7,500 images taken of him by his father Ian

That then evolved into a flick-book film featuring 7,500 images which was released in 2012, for Cory's 21st birthday, and has since been watched more than six million times.

Born and brought up in the Starbeck area of Harrogate, Cory studied film and television production at university but decided to move to Dubai to pursue a career in events.

He has since founded his own DJ, lighting and sound company and has more recently worked as a business development manager. He is now working on two screenplays for film.

The book begins with him growing up, troubles at school, and making mistakes, and follows his journey right through to navigating the pandemic.

"I felt like there was more to the story than just the photos," he said. "This is everything that has happened in between them.

"I can’t put into words how hard it’s been to get this over the line," he added.

"It’s been thousands of hours of work. When I started I had no idea it would take this long to finish."