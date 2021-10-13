Road closures in York will be enforced ahead of the Yorkshire Marathon event. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)

Marathon Yorkshire will be collaborating with City of York Council, Ryedale District Council, North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to host its seventh Yorkshire Marathon along with the Yorkshire 10 Mile.

As such, the traffic authority regulations for the City of York, North Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire, prohibits the use of certain roads and road junctions to make sure runners during the races are safe during the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions, also the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 10am on Saturday, October 16, and 9pm on Sunday, October 17.

Parking suspensions and a tow order will be put in place across the route. Below is a list of all roads which will be closed and their closure timings. All times are a rough guide and subject to change.

Road closures

All the following roads (apart from University Road) will be closed on October 17 during the times stated below.

University Road - from 10am (October 16) to 9pm (October 17)

A166, Church Balk - from 6am to 4pm

Church Street - from 6am to 4pm

Eastfield Lane - from 6am to 4pm

Stockhill Close - from 6am to 4pm

Green Dykes Lane - from 6am to 6pm

Heslington Lane - from 6am to 6pm

Main Street (Heslington) - from 6am to 6pm

A1079 Hull Road (west of Melrosegate) - from 8am to 11:45am

A1079 Lawrence Street, Barbican Road - from 8am to 11:45am

Blake Street, Davygate, Deangate - from 8am to 11:45am

Duncombe Place - from 8am to 11:45am

Foss Bank - from 8am to 11:45am

Foss Island Road - from 8am to 11:45am

George Street - from 8am to 11:45am

Goodramgate - from 8am to 11:45am

Hope Street - from 8am to 11:45am

Jewbury - from 8am to 11:45am

Lead Mill Lane - from 8am to 11:45am

Lord Mayor’s Walk - from 8am to 11:45am

Melrosegate - from 8am to 11:45am

Minster Yard - from 8am to 11:45am

Monkgate - from 8am to 11:45am

Parliament Street - from 8am to 11:45am

Piccadilly - from 8am to 11:45am

St Maurice’s Road - from 8am to 11:45am

Walmgate - from 8am to 11:45am

A1036 Heworth Green - from 8:30am to 12:30pm

Hopgrove Lane South - from 8:30am to 12:30pm

Sandy Lane - from 8:30am to 12:30pm

Stockton Lane - from 8:30am to 12:30pm

The Village (Stockton on the Forest) - from 8:30am to 12:30pm

Common Lane - from 9:15am to 1:15pm

Main Street (Sand Hutton) - from 9:15am to 1:15pm

Northgate Lane - from 9:15am to 1:15pm

Upper Helmsley - from 9:15am to 1:15pm

Buttercrambe Moor Wood to A166 - from 9:15am to 2:15pm

Holtby Lane - from 9:30am to 4:30pm

Rudcarr Lane - from 9:30am to 4:30pm

Straight Lane - from 9:30am to 4:30pm

Bad Bargain Lane - from 9:30am to 4:45pm

Moor Lane - from 9:30am to 4:45pm

Sandy Lane (Murton) - from 9:30am to 4:45pm

A1079 Hull Road (east of Melrosegate) - from 9:30am to 5:30pm

Murton Way - from 9:30am to 5:30pm

Osbaldwick Lane - from 9:30am to 5:30pm

Osbaldwick Village - from 9:30am to 5:30pm

Tang Hall Lane - from 9:30am to 5:30pm

Parking suspensions

There is to be no waiting or parking in these areas between 4pm on October 16 and 6pm October 17.

A166 Stamford Bridge / A166 The Square / Church Road / Moor Road

B1228 Elvington Lane

Broadway / Heslington Lane

Common Lane (Elvington)

Common Lane (Stockton on the Forest)

Dauby Lane

Eastfield Lane / Church Balk / Church Street / York Road / York Street / Common Lane (Dunnington)

Green Dykes Lane

Heslington Lane / Main Street (Heslington) / Field Lane

Heslington Road (between A19 Cemetery Road and Wellington Street)

Heslington Road (between Belle Vue Terrace and Fairfax House, westbound only)

Holtby Lane

Hopgrove Lane South

Melrosegate

Murton Lane

Osbaldwick Lane / Osbaldwick Village

Sand Hutton

Stockton Lane

University Road / Innovation Way / Church Lane / Field Lane

Thief Lane