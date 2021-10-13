Marathon Yorkshire will be collaborating with City of York Council, Ryedale District Council, North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to host its seventh Yorkshire Marathon along with the Yorkshire 10 Mile.
As such, the traffic authority regulations for the City of York, North Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire, prohibits the use of certain roads and road junctions to make sure runners during the races are safe during the event.
The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions, also the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 10am on Saturday, October 16, and 9pm on Sunday, October 17.
Parking suspensions and a tow order will be put in place across the route. Below is a list of all roads which will be closed and their closure timings. All times are a rough guide and subject to change.
Road closures
All the following roads (apart from University Road) will be closed on October 17 during the times stated below.
University Road - from 10am (October 16) to 9pm (October 17)
A166, Church Balk - from 6am to 4pm
Church Street - from 6am to 4pm
Eastfield Lane - from 6am to 4pm
Stockhill Close - from 6am to 4pm
Green Dykes Lane - from 6am to 6pm
Heslington Lane - from 6am to 6pm
Main Street (Heslington) - from 6am to 6pm
A1079 Hull Road (west of Melrosegate) - from 8am to 11:45am
A1079 Lawrence Street, Barbican Road - from 8am to 11:45am
Blake Street, Davygate, Deangate - from 8am to 11:45am
Duncombe Place - from 8am to 11:45am
Foss Bank - from 8am to 11:45am
Foss Island Road - from 8am to 11:45am
George Street - from 8am to 11:45am
Goodramgate - from 8am to 11:45am
Hope Street - from 8am to 11:45am
Jewbury - from 8am to 11:45am
Lead Mill Lane - from 8am to 11:45am
Lord Mayor’s Walk - from 8am to 11:45am
Melrosegate - from 8am to 11:45am
Minster Yard - from 8am to 11:45am
Monkgate - from 8am to 11:45am
Parliament Street - from 8am to 11:45am
Piccadilly - from 8am to 11:45am
St Maurice’s Road - from 8am to 11:45am
Walmgate - from 8am to 11:45am
A1036 Heworth Green - from 8:30am to 12:30pm
Hopgrove Lane South - from 8:30am to 12:30pm
Sandy Lane - from 8:30am to 12:30pm
Stockton Lane - from 8:30am to 12:30pm
The Village (Stockton on the Forest) - from 8:30am to 12:30pm
Common Lane - from 9:15am to 1:15pm
Main Street (Sand Hutton) - from 9:15am to 1:15pm
Northgate Lane - from 9:15am to 1:15pm
Upper Helmsley - from 9:15am to 1:15pm
Buttercrambe Moor Wood to A166 - from 9:15am to 2:15pm
Holtby Lane - from 9:30am to 4:30pm
Rudcarr Lane - from 9:30am to 4:30pm
Straight Lane - from 9:30am to 4:30pm
Bad Bargain Lane - from 9:30am to 4:45pm
Moor Lane - from 9:30am to 4:45pm
Sandy Lane (Murton) - from 9:30am to 4:45pm
A1079 Hull Road (east of Melrosegate) - from 9:30am to 5:30pm
Murton Way - from 9:30am to 5:30pm
Osbaldwick Lane - from 9:30am to 5:30pm
Osbaldwick Village - from 9:30am to 5:30pm
Tang Hall Lane - from 9:30am to 5:30pm
Parking suspensions
There is to be no waiting or parking in these areas between 4pm on October 16 and 6pm October 17.
A166 Stamford Bridge / A166 The Square / Church Road / Moor Road
B1228 Elvington Lane
Broadway / Heslington Lane
Common Lane (Elvington)
Common Lane (Stockton on the Forest)
Dauby Lane
Eastfield Lane / Church Balk / Church Street / York Road / York Street / Common Lane (Dunnington)
Green Dykes Lane
Heslington Lane / Main Street (Heslington) / Field Lane
Heslington Road (between A19 Cemetery Road and Wellington Street)
Heslington Road (between Belle Vue Terrace and Fairfax House, westbound only)
Holtby Lane
Hopgrove Lane South
Melrosegate
Murton Lane
Osbaldwick Lane / Osbaldwick Village
Sand Hutton
Stockton Lane
University Road / Innovation Way / Church Lane / Field Lane
Thief Lane
Walmgate / Hope Street / George Street / Leadmill Lane