Yorkshire Marathon Festival 2023: More than 10,000 people expected to take part in the Yorkshire marathon for its 10th anniversary this weekend

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Yorkshire Marathon Festival and the event is set to attract more than 10,000 participants.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST

The festival will take place on Sunday, October 15 with more than 10,000 people of all abilities who have signed up to take part, many of whom are aiming to fulfil a lifetime’s ambition whilst also supporting an incredible cause.

The 10th anniversary is set to feature the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and Yorkshire Marathon Relay. The event is staged under the umbrella of Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All.

Yorkshire Marathon Festival was first held in 2013 and its initial goal was to give a fundraising vehicle for many local and national charities. Since the beginning, more than 90,000 participants have taken part and more than £7.5 million has been raised for charity.

Participants will run past local sights including York Minster for the Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile. (Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)Participants will run past local sights including York Minster for the Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile. (Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)
Participants will run past local sights including York Minster for the Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile. (Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

A sporting celebration year on year, the Yorkshire Marathon Festival symbolises the spirit of Yorkshire - pride, warmth, inclusivity and community spirit.

It is expected to be a spectacle of colour and excitement for Yorkshire and the city of York, the milestone anniversary is thought to be one of Yorkshire’s biggest running events in recent history.

The race will start and finish at the University of York and participants will run through York’s historic streets and surrounding scenic Yorkshire countryside. Local sights runners will go past will include York Minster and the ancient city walls.

For the Yorkshire Marathon Relay, teams of six colleagues, friends or teammates will come together to each take on a leg of the marathon, to complete the full marathon distance.

The event will also highlight the incredible communities in and around the city, from music groups, running clubs, volunteers, schools and universities; all corners of the city and region have shown their support for the event.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities. These include; the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, St Leonard’s Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support, Age UK York and York Mind.

