This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Yorkshire Marathon Festival - here are the road closures taking place during the event in the city of York.

A number of roads in the city will be closed or have restricted access to make sure participants of the marathon are safe.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in the Yorkshire Marathon this year on Sunday, October 15; the event is inclusive for participants of all abilities and this year’s 10th anniversary edition is set to feature the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and Yorkshire Marathon Relay.

The event is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All and runners, spectators, residents, businesses and visitors have all been informed that a number of road closures are taking place across the city of York.

Road closure sign. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)

The marathon starts and ends at the University of York’s Heslington campus and it follows a route that will take runners through the historic city centre, passing through the medieval walls and north eastwards out of the city.

Participants will travel through Stockton on the Forest, Grange Wood, Upper Helmsley, Stamford Bridge, Gate Helmsley, Turkers Wood, Murton, Osbaldwick and back towards Heslington.

To make sure organisers can begin setting up the event village and start/finish areas, University Road in York will be closed between Innovation Way and Green Dykes Lane on Saturday, October 14 from 10am. It will re-open at 11pm on Sunday, October 15.

There will also be a number of parking restrictions in place from 4pm on Saturday, October 14 to 6pm on Sunday, October 15 with a park and ride service offered for all runners, spectators and visitors.

Parts of York city centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

On the Sunday, road closures will be enforced from 6am on the A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, Stockhill Close, Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane and Main Street (Heslington).

There will be a crossing point at Thief Lane which will be supervised for residents before the start of the event at 9.30am (on the Sunday).

City centre roads will also be impacted by the closures and include Hull Road, Lawrence Street, Walmgate, Hope Street, Leadmill Lane, Piccadilly, Parliament Street, Blake Street, Duncombe Place, Deangate, Goodramgate and Monkgate with these in place from 8am.

Note that there will be crossing points at Walmgate Bar and Malton Road to allow vehicles to cross up until 9.25am before the event starts at 9.30am. These crossing points will be supervised and will be available for residents in and around the closures.

Further afield, A1036 Heworth Green, Stockton Lane and Sandy Lane will be closed from 8.30am. Common Lane, Northgate Lane, Upper Helmsley and Buttercrambe Moor Wood will be closed from 9.15am. Finally, Straight Lane, Holtby Lane, Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane, Murton Way, Osbaldwick Village, Osbaldwick Lane, Tang Hall Lane and Hull Road (east of Melrosegate) will be closed from 9.30am.

All road closures will be lifted as soon as the safety of runners, spectators and visitors can be assured.

Operations director at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “The Yorkshire Marathon Festival has grown into a major event on the running calendar, attracting runners from both home and abroad whilst raising funds for some excellent local charities.

“Unfortunately, with an event of this size, a certain amount of disruption is unavoidable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.