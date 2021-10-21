Local residents say a number of birds were blasted out of the sky in Wath – with injured birds falling into the streets below.

Now Wentworth and Dearne Valley MP John Healey has demanded answers about the Saturday cull which has shocked people in the former mining village.It comes as the Labour MP revealed that another cull of birds is potentially being planned.

In a statement about the slaughter on Facebook, he wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted me to let me know your concerns about the culling of geese in Wath at the weekend.

Dozens of geese were shot and killed in the cull

“This raises serious questions and I know there are concerns another cull is planned.

“I am making enquiries about permission with the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police and am in touch with the RSPCA over what protections are in place.”

According to one eyewitness, dozens of Canadian geese were shot around the town’s racecourse area between Wath and Swinton.

“I know many local people have been enjoying these geese flying on a morning and nights.

“The injured birds were landing causing upset and they said they would be back this Friday coming to cull again.

“There's no reasons other than a sport to kill these wild geese and don't see what harm they are doing to the local area.”