Yorkshire MP seeks end to 'ridiculous ritual' of putting clocks back in autumn

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir Greg Knight, a former minister and the MP for East Yorkshire said: “Can we have a Government review followed by a statement into the desirability of ending this ridiculous ritual of putting our clocks back every autumn, thereby plunging the nation into darkness and misery by mid-afternoon for a period of several months?

“Is there not a good case for keeping summer time in winter? It would cut the number of road accidents, cut energy use and boost tourism?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned the need to make any change.

Sir Greg Knight called for the change to be made in Parliament.

“As we all know, time is unified across the United Kingdom with the coming of the railways, otherwise my own county of Somerset would be 10 minutes behind London. And this was the way of doing things, of having midday when the sun is at its highest point, which always seemed to me to be quite a sensible principle.