Yorkshire Only Fools and Horses fan given Del Boy style funeral - complete with iconic yellow Reliant Regal

An Only Fools and Horses fan was given a 'luvvly jubbly' send off. (Photo: Deys)

Town funeral firm Deys shared pictures of the colourful send-off, with photos showing the famous Reliant Regal pulling a separate yellow trailer hearse adorned with a ‘Grandad’ floral tribute.

And of course, the dirty and rusting van was marked up in the style of the BBC sitcom favourite, emblazoned with the Trotters Independent Trading Co logo and the infamous slogan,’New York – Paris – Peckham.’

The 1967 van was one of the stars of the long running sitcom starring Sir David Jason as wheeler-dealer Del Boy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as his sidekick brother Rodney, Lennard Pearce who played Grandad and Buster Merryfield (Uncle Albert) who played the Trotter family’s oldest generation.

Del Boy's famous yellow van was used for a Doncaster funeral. (Photo: Deys).

The van, complete with its ‘Tax in Post’ note in the front window as well as a pair of fluffy dice, played a central role in the show, featuring in many classic episodes.

Deys described the funeral as ‘something a little bit different for a family’ and one comment on its Facebook page described the funeral as ‘the most amazing idea I’ve seen.”

Another posted: “Absolutely amazing these guys will go beyond if they dont have it they will find it, fantastic service all way through.”