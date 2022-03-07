Yorkshire photographer, 11, shortlisted in RSPCA competition - see all the adorable pictures here

Thirteen animal snaps taken by youngsters aged from 10 to 18 have been shortlisted for the animal charity’s competition and the winner will be decided by votes cast online by members of the public.

Images include a marvellous starling murmuration, a beautiful butterfly and a cheeky pet rat.

One entry - 'Posing', which features an adorable ginger cat - was taken by Bailey-James Houlsby, 11, from Doncaster.

In December 2021, the overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2021 were announced following the official judging by a panel of photographic experts including RSPCA Vice President Chris Packham and industry professionals.

In part two of the competition, taken place this month, the public are asked to pick their winning photo via an online poll.

The winner of the RSPCA People’s Choice competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers from Amazon.co.uk, an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate.

You can vote for your favourite here, and scroll down to see the stunning photographs.

1. Whiskers Taken by Maya Howarth, 17, from Bromley Photo Sales

2. Egyptian goose family relaxing Taken by Henry Zhao, 18, from Leigh-on-Sea Photo Sales

3. Close picture of an ant Taken by Palvin Fernandes, 16, from Hounslow Photo Sales

4. Butterfly blue Taken by Bella Neal, 13, from Burnley Photo Sales