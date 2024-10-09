With winter months looming, a Yorkshire plumber is on the mission to save money on their heating bills by following these simple steps.

42-year-old plumber Indira Mwale knows all too well about the doom and gloom of the cold weather when it comes to our bills.

She said: “I don’t turn my heating on until I absolutely have to and when you do it is vital you run your heating systems in the most efficient way to save money.”

1. Take steps to prevent heat loss

Indira Mwale of Grace Plumbing

Mum-of-one Indira said: “I've been advising a lot of customers on how to run their heating systems more efficiently to save money on heating bills.

“I tell my customers the most important thing when heating their homes is to prevent heat loss, so filling gaps in windows, doors, and floors, installing draft excluders, and insulating your house and pipework where possible is cheap and really effective.”

2. Make the most of your boiler

Indira who runs Grace Plumbing said that Combi boilers installed within the last 16 years should be condescending boilers that save energy and reduce impact on the environment.

“A lot of people don't realise that turning your boiler flow dial up past 55°C, may heat the house quicker, but it stops the boiler going into a condescending mode which means your A-rated boiler isn't running efficiently and puts a strain on boiler reducing its life span and it uses more energy.”

She added that turning down your heating flow temperature on a combi boiler to 55°C can save you up to 60 percent on your annual heating bills.

3. Space heating

Only heat the rooms you are using.

Indira said: “If you don't have a combi system, thermostatic radiator valves can be adjusted in every room in the house so you don't waste money heating rooms that are unoccupied.

4. Use timers and turn it down

Indira said: “Use timers and programmers and zoning to control when and where your heating comes on and off.

“It is also a useful tool so you can set the heating to the times you need it.”

For example, 30 minutes before you get up and 30 minutes before you come home.

She added: “In an ideal world, we'd have our houses at a constant 19° but a lot of us can't afford to do that.

“Turning down room stat by 1°C can save 10 percent a month on heating costs.”

5. Back to basics

Indira said it’s amazing how many people don’t do the basics.

She said: “Wrap up warm inside before you put on the heating. Shut doors.

“My daughter knows there’s no heating being turned on until we’re dressed in layers.”