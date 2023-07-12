We asked if you knew anyone with a famous name - you had some interesting responses.

From a driving test examiner called James Bond, school students named Katy Perry and Katie Price and a student called Mick Jagger to a wife with the name Julie Andrews, there are many people in your life that were graced with famous names.

However, this is not always a positive thing when the public confuses them with their famous counterparts.

One Yorkshire Post reader admitted that her husband, Tony Parsons, is always asked if he writes books and another reader, Tony Walton, said that he used to get emails asking what it was like being married to Julie Andrews.

Peter Kay, James Bond, Katy Perry and Mick Jagger. (Pic credit: Valerie Macon / Adam Davy / Press Association / Cameron Spencer / A. Messerschmidt / Getty Images)

Yorkshire Post readers name people they know with famous names

Here are your responses.

“I used to work with a Mick Jagger.” - Gary Marsh

“I was at school with Sir Jim Ratcliffe…..he did rather better than I did.” - Chris Atkins

“I taught an Oliver Reed and a David Gray. Also once dated an Ian Brown.” - Ruth Hutchinson

“My nephew Bob Marley.” - Irene Greensmith

“Went to school with a Julie andrews! Lol.” - Anne Fletcher

“I used to teach a lad who was called Wayne Rooney!” - Emma-Jayne Best

“A nurse at Dewsbury hospital called Michael Jackson.” - Marcia Marsden

“My daughter in law has a sister called Katy Perry.” - Diane Bark

“Pam Anderson and not famous as such but I know a Michael Hunt.” - Rob Richardson

“My dad’s friend is Peter Kay.” - Jo Workman

“My husband is Called Brian Turner. When he was in hospital people used to come to the ward to see if it was Brian Turner the chef.” - Rosemary Turner

“Married to David Cameron…” - Thompson Barbara

“Went to school with John Wayne.” - Karen Brasher

“My mate is Janet Jackson.” - Sue Holmes

“Cliff Richard sang at our school several times in the 60’s.” - James Calvert

“My Mum's cousin was Peter Frampton of 60's fame.” - Susan Hayes

“I taught a Charlie Chaplin and a Michael Jackson.” - Pam Taylor

“Yes I have a friend called Linda McCartney and she was married to a Paul McCartney.” - Shirley Clubb

“My husband is called Tony Parsons, he always gets asked if he writes books.” - Denise Parsons

“James Bond was my driving test examiner.” - Julie Laverty

“My brother was Robert Taylor, had an uncle, William Holden.” - Susan Elizabeth Simpson

“My brother David Tennant.” - Isobel Clarke

“My auntie was Johanna Lumley.” - Dorothy Gardiner

“Worked with guys called Jack Jones, Dudley Moore, Hank Williams, Bob Seger, Paul McKenna, James Stuart.” - Phil Robinson

“I know a Norman Bates.” - Dale Nicholson

“My mum’s late cousin was called Daniel O’Donnell.” - Beverly Golesworthy

“I taught both a Katie Price and a Katy Perry.” - Marcena Dredge