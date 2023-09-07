A primary school has described an eight-year-old pupil killed in a car accident as a ‘shining light of love’ in an emotional tribute to the boy.

Joshua Slater died when he was struck by a Land Rover Discovery on Somerset Close in Catterick Garrison on Tuesday evening. The street is part of a private new-build development and not believed to be Ministry of Defence housing.

Cambrai Primary School, which takes pupils from the Army bases, released a statement from head of school Laura Robinson and executive head Mark Dent which read: ”We are so sad to share with you all some devastating news. Many of you will already know that sadly, on Tuesday evening one of our year 4 pupils sadly lost his life in a car accident. Joshua was a shining light of love, friendship and fun within our school family. We are heartbroken to know that we will never see his smile, or hear his giggles again, but our memories of him will never fade. Our school community will come together during this sad time to support each other, his family and friends. He will always be part of Cambrai.

"We shared the news today with staff and children. When ready, we have access to specialist bereavement workers who will be able to support both children and staff if needed. If you need to talk to us about your child in particular, our door is always open. We have additional avenues of support in school from tomorrow.

Joshua Slater, eight, in a photo released by his school

"Some of you have already expressed your condolences and support through email, phone and in person. Thank you so much. We have really felt the wraparound of our truly special school family. Joshua’s mum wanted all of his friends to know that he loved them very much. We loved him too.”

Joshua was a keen footballer who played for junior teams at Catterick Garrison Football Centre. Club member Conor Jackson organised a Gofundme appeal for Joshua’s mother Kirsty Slater, which has already raised £15,000, far exceeding its £2,000 target.