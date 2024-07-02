Yorkshire quad amputee, 11, climbs 2,280ft mountain to raise money for others

A brave young quad amputee has climbed to the top of a 2,280ft (694 m) mountain to help raise money for others with missing limbs.

Luke Mortimer, 11, felt “proud” to have summited Pen-y-ghent, one of The Yorkshire Three Peaks, after he completed his “monumental” ascent on Saturday, June 29.

He reached the top ahead of his dad, Adam Mortimer, 50, who was aiming to climb six of Britain’s highest mountains with 18 other hikers in just 48 hours for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about his achievement, which took roughly three hours, Luke said he was “relieved” to conquer the pinnacle.

Luke and his walkers before heading to the top of Pen-Y-Ghent.

He said: “I feel so proud. It’s a really tough climb, so I’m relieved I’ve done it. But as my mum says, ‘We never back down from a challenge.'”

Luke, who previously climbed Embsay Crag, next to his home in North Yorkshire, inspired his dad’s fundraising idea to climb half a dozen peaks with a team in just two days.

This attempt began at Ben Nevis, in Scotland, on Friday, before they headed to Scafell Pike in the Lake District and then on to The Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They completed their epic mission yesterday (Sun) when they climbed to the top of Snowdown, also known as Yr Wyddfa.

Luke Mortimer in hospital (L) and more recently with the Band of Builders team (R). A

But during the planning stage, Luke asked to help raise money for AMP Camp Kids, a fitness retreat for amputee children in Tenerife, by climbing a mountain of his own.

He undertook several practice walks with his shortened prosthetics - known as ‘stubbies’ - before hitting the top of Pen-y-ghent at 1pm on Saturday.

Adam said about his son's accomplishment: “We’re massively proud of Luke to decide that he was going to walk it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luke inspired us by the walk he did before, and he then said he would love to meet us on a peak.

Luke at the top of Pen-Y-Ghent with rugby coach Jimmy Anson, who he walked up with.

“And when we told the other, ‘Luke’s going to meet us on top of Pen-y-ghent’, they were like ‘Wow, this changes everything’.

"To be up there with Luke, who is a quad amputee, it’s a huge achievement for him. It was really great to see him up there."

Luke's mum, Christine Mortimer, 44, said she was thrilled that he had mastered the tricky climb with her and a group of other amputees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s the biggest thing that he’s ever attempted. So to get to the top is a massive achievement for him.

“We did plenty of practice walks, but the terrain underfoot is difficult in places... So it’s a monumental challenge, but he was absolutely up for it.

“He’s got half the leg length, so it’s essentially like walking on your knees - that’s his stride length. He has to do twice as many just to keep up with someone of his age.

“I’m massively proud of him and his dad. We’re relieved that we made it to the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke, previously a keen rugby player for Skipton RFC in North Yorks., was struck down with meningococcal meningitis on December 13, 2019.

And he was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where doctors found life-threatening septicaemia, also known as blood poisoning, had developed in his body.

Writing at the time of the incident John Firth, a family friend who set up a donation page for him, said his rugby-mad family’s life had been “turned upside down”.

He said: “Luke was a budding 7-year-old rugby player, a bundle of joy who even at a young age had embraced life and every day was a happy day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His whole family was part of the rugby community, with his dad coaching many age-grade youngsters and his mum, running a children’s rugby kit recycling stall, so that the young boys and girls, always had the right gear to play and train in.

"However, whilst the rest of us were buying and wrapping presents ready for Christmas, the family's life was turned upside down.

"Luke’s young life was saved, however, the disease has taken its toll on his little body.

"He has proven he is a fighter, however, his life and the life of his mum, dad and his big brother will never be the same."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next few years, Luke endured endless sessions of physiotherapy and rehabilitation, while always wearing his trademark beaming smile.

He later learned to walk - and run - on prosthetic legs.

And after receiving £15,000 worth of donations from an army of well-wishers, he also got his first robotic ‘hero’ arm so he could do more for himself.

The bungalow where Luke now lives with his brother Harry Mortimer, 15, and his parents was previously changed for a man who was paralysed.

Volunteer organisation Band of Builders later helped his dad Adam fit it with a remarkable range of new adaptions, which were unveiled on September 3 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke and Adam hoped to raise £13,000 for AMP Camp Kids through their challenges, with any further money going towards his ongoing health and physical needs.