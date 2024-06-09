Yorkshire radio and TV presenter Anita Rani opens up about divorce for first time as she takes solo trip away

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Jun 2024, 19:30 BST
The Countryfile presenter Anita Rani from Yorkshire has opened up about her divorce for the first time while she took a solo trip away.

Anita Rani Nazran was born and raised in Bradford to an Indian-born Hindu father and an Indian-born Sikh mother.

She attended Bradford Girls’ Grammar School, studied broadcasting at the University of Leeds and has since become an established radio and television presenter.

Anita is well known for presenting The One Show and Countryfile and took part in the 13th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Anita Rani at a film screening. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Universal Pictures)Anita Rani at a film screening. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Anita Rani at a film screening. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

She currently resides in Hackney, east London and was previously married to Bhupinder Rehal, a technology executive for an advertising agency. They announced their split in September 2023 after 14 years of marriage.

Anita is on holiday for the first time as a single woman in years in Pinzolo in the Dolomites where she has been snowboarding.

She has opened up in The Sunday Times about how she feels after her divorce and what it feels like to be newly single in her mid-40s.

Her new relationship status has made her rethink how she has been perceived and her relationship with her family.

She had also opened up about how she began questioning who she was and how she has been spending her life and that this was a turning point in the new chapter of her life. She also expressed that while she is happy being single, she would not close herself off to love if it came her way.

