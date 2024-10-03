Yorkshire renters can bag a £100k house deposit through competition for new Call of Duty game
Saving for a first home is getting harder than ever with the cost of living, but back in 1991 (when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was set) the average house price was just £57,959.
Insprired by the 'Safehouse' in the game, Call of Duty want to ensure a first time buyer can bag their own 'safe' house so will be taking that average '91 house price and bumping it up to £100k.
The competition is called the ‘Safehouse Challenge’ and will hosted by Roman Kemp. He will task 'Rogue Agent' influencers; Angry Ginge, Ash Holme, and Danny Aarons, as they go head-to-head in a series of intense deception themed challenges inspired by the game.
To enter, aspiring homeowners need to go to: http://www.promoentries.com/Safehouse and pick which of the competitors they believe will come out on top in the series of challenges.
All the action from the Safehouse will be published on Call of Duty’s social media channels @CallofDutyUK (X), @CallofDuty (TikTok) - from 10 Oct, laddering up to the finale on 24 Oct 2024. The online entrants who chose the winning agent will then be put into a draw, with the winner announced on Nov 1.
The prize includes contributions to legal fees, buying new furniture, removals, and will also include all the latest gaming gear to play the new game in the winner's new home.
Roman Kemp, host of the Safehouse Challenge said: “This year Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is taking gamers back to the 90s, a time that we all look back on fondly thanks to the incredible music, wild fashion, and ‘Cool Britannia’ vibes. However, the 90s was also a time of political upheaval and deception, so to secure the prize for one of their fans our Rogue Agents will need to embody the 90s and the Black Ops spirit to secure the bag."
