Focus4Hope, which supports vulnerable people across the borough, posted an urgent appeal for help on Friday night to help the pensioner who has been "living in squalor".

Her house does not have running hot water, heating, washing facilities or a working kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her toilet leaks when flushed onto the stairway, every wall is damp and her roof is leaking.

The house also has vermin.

"We have an amazing company who have agreed to renovate her house, however we cannot find her any respite while repairs are carried out," said the charity, which is based in Brighouse.

"Unfortunately, due to her owning her home she has been let down by all services and no one can help.

"We need a month's respite in a small flat or bedsit that we will manage with her in order for the works to be carried out.

"We cannot let her live like this for another winter and we urgently want to improve her quality of life.

"No one deserves to live like this."

Generous supporters have rushed to help, and an online fundraiser has already raised more than £1,100 of its £1,500 target.