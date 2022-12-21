News you can trust since 1754
‘Yorkshire Santa’ beats £20k target to go on a trolley dash to buy children’s Christmas presents

Most kids would dream of clearing the shelves of Smyths Toys Superstore for a trolley dash with a £20k budget, but for ‘big kid’ Reese Fletcher his dream comes true every year as he raises cash to do just this and donate the toys to children across Yorkshire.

By Sophie Mei Lan
1 hour ago

Reese, often dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Santa’, headed to the Leeds superstore at Crown Point Retail Park with eight helpers carrying backpacks of money which had been raised by making and selling wooden Christmas trees.

Landscape gardener Reese Fletcher and his team have managed to raise over £22,000 this year alone.

He said: “After a winter of building and flogging trees outside, this is the fun part as I get to be a big kid again. But the best part is giving over the toys to families who wouldn’t be able to afford them.”

“We spent nearly £15k, filled over 30 trolleys and two vans. Then the rest of the money will be used to buy vouchers.

“We are all so grateful to everyone who has donated.”

31-year-old Reese from Kippax launched his idea in 2020 and it has snowballed ever since with more people helping to build and sell the trees as well as people donating to the cause online.

Reese said: “I wanted to beat our target and we have done that. With the rising cost of living more families are struggling than ever before.”