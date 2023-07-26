All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Yorkshire slang, dialect and sayings and their meanings ahead of Yorkshire Day 2023

Yorkshire folk don’t only have their own culture and lifestyle, they also have their own language and for those who travel to the region from elsewhere might not understand half of Yorkshire slang, dialect and sayings - we are here to dissect it for you.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

The Yorkshire dialect, known as Broad Yorkshire, Tyke, Yorkie or Yorkshire English, is rooted in Old English and is influenced by Old Norse.

Sadly, the use of Yorkshire dialect is dwindling and facing extinction, but organisations such as The Yorkshire Dialect Society and the East Riding Dialect Society try to keep the language alive and promote its use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A major event that exists to highlight Yorkshire, its culture, economic impact and dialect, is Yorkshire Day on August 1. This year it falls on a Tuesday.

Most Popular
A dry stone wall in Silverdale close to Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)A dry stone wall in Silverdale close to Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
A dry stone wall in Silverdale close to Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Yorkshire slang, dialect and sayings and their meanings

1 - “If ivver tha does owt fer nowt – Allus do it fer thissen”

Translation: If ever you do anything for nothing – always do it for yourself.

2 - “Ne'er cast a clout 'till May be out”

Translation: Don't take your winter clothes off too soon.

3 - “Stop being so mardy”

Translation: When someone is being ‘mardy’, this means moody or sulky.

4 - “That's neither use nor ornament”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Translation: Something that serves no purpose and does not look good.

5 - “Put Wood Int' 'Ole”

Translation: Shut the door.

6 - “Frame thisen”

Translation: Hurry up or get on with it.

7 - “Chuffed”

Translation: If you are ‘chuffed’, this means you are extremely happy or ‘over the moon’.

8 - “Ey up”

Translation: Hello, hey, hi.

9 - “Eh by gum”

Translation: 'Gosh! ', 'Cor', 'Oh my God' or 'By gum'.

10 - “Doylum”

Translation: Idiot or fool.

11 - “You won't get owt for nowt”

Translation: You won't get something for nothing.

12 - “Proper gander”

Translation: To take a closer look.

13 - Laikin’/ Larkin‘

Translation: Whether someone is playing out or not, or if they’re been silly.

14 - “Be ryt/reet”

Translation: It will be alright.

15 - Chuffin’

Translation: This is a different definition to ‘chuffed’, this is a Yorkshire way of using the F-word without using it.