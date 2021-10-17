Yorkshire soldier confirmed as victim of fatal tank accident during training exercise on Salisbury Plain

Private Jethro Watson-Pickering, 23, who served with the Yorkshire Regiment, was originally from the village of Boosbeck, near Redcar, and was a former pupil of Outwood Academy Bydales in Marske-by-the-Sea.
Private Watson-Pickering died in an accident involving a tank at the military training area on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire on Friday. He was part of the crew operating the armoured vehicle.
Wiltshire Police, the Ministry of Defence and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation into the incident.
The Yorkshire Regiment said: "We very much regret to announce the death on Friday of Pte Jethro Watson-Pickering, of 1YORKS. He was from Boosbeck, Redcar and Cleveland and was deployed on exercise on Salisbury Plain. The thoughts and prayers of the regimental family are with his family."