Yorkshire soldier killed on the Western Front 105 years ago is finally laid to rest

Warrant Officer Class 2 Sean O'Sullivan led the bearer party from 5th Battalion The Rifles as Private Greaves was carried to his grave

Private Herbert Greaves, who served with 6th Battalion The King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI), died near the French village of Heninel in May 1917.

The married father-of-two from Walkley, who worked as a filecutter before the war, died at the age of 28.

But his remains were not found until maintenance work was carried out on a footpath outside the Heninel Communal Cemetery Extension in 2019.

Private Herbert Greaves

The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) linked the remains of a bandaged soldier to the 6th Battalion KOYL, which had used a nearby crossroads to evacuate wounded soldiers in May 1917.

It then tracked down some of Private Greaves' relatives and asked them to take a DNA test, to help with identification.

He was buried at Heninel Communal Cemetery Extension on Thursday, with full military honours, and soldiers from 5th Battalion The Rifles carried his coffin.

His three surviving grandchildren, who had not seen each other since the death of their grandmother nearly 60 years ago, were reunited at the funeral, which was organised by the JCCC.

David Dickson said he was “elated” when he was told his grandfather’s remains had been found.

“He suddenly became a real person to us,” said Mr Dickson. “We managed to connect with our cousin whom we hadn't seen for many years, who did the DNA test.

“He managed to find a photo of our grandfather amongst his father's papers so we could put a face to the name.

"We were quite excited at the prospect of attending the burial service with full military honours.”

Rosie Barron, from the JCCC, said: “Private Greaves remained missing for over 100 years, although he lay just metres from the entrance to Heninel Communal Cemetery Extension.