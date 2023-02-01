Strikes will be affecting a wide range of service industries across February and March this year - here is how Yorkshire will be impacted.

Strikes will occur across a variety of industries, including schools, trains, ambulances and the NHS. The industrial action will take place throughout February and March.

According to UNISON, a union which serves more than 1.3 million members in the UK, the NHS will not be able deliver the speedy response times and better care the government is requesting until its ministers ‘try harder to end the growing dispute about pay and staffing’. The union’s strike on February 10 will involve ambulance workers across five services in England: London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West.

The NHS will also be leading strikes every day this week except from Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Head of health at UNISON, Sara Gorton, said: “After promising everyone a quicker pay review body process, the secretary of state’s own department failed to get its evidence in on time earlier this month.

“Ministers must stop fobbing the public off with promises of a better NHS, while not lifting a finger to solve the staffing emergency staring them in the face. The government must stop playing games. Rishi Sunak wants the public to believe ministers are doing all they can to resolve the dispute. They’re not.

“There are no pay talks, and the prime minister must stop trying to hoodwink the public. It’s time for some honesty. Ministers are doing precisely nothing to end the dispute.

“The government’s tactics seem to be to dig in, wait months for the pay review body report and hope the dispute goes away. It won’t. And in the meantime, staff will carry on quitting and patients being let down.

“There can be no health service without the staff to run it. Ministers must open proper talks to end the dispute and put in place the urgent retention plan needed to boost pay and staffing across the NHS.”

Yorkshire strikes on in February and March 2023

Wednesday, February 1

ASLEF train drivers will be striking on CrossCountry, Northern Trains, TransPennine Express, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, East Midlands and London North Eastern Railway.

Teachers who are part of the National Education Union (NEU) and National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) will be on strike at schools across England including Yorkshire and head teachers in England will also be taking industrial action.

The Public and Commercial Services union will also be striking which will impact the Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Energy, DVLA, DWP, Cabinet Office and Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

Friday, February 3

ASLEF trains will be striking on this day involving the same companies as listed above.

Monday, February 6

Paramedics, call handlers, emergency care assistants who are part of the GMB union will be on strike, as well as other staff members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will strike, affecting healthcare on a national scale.

Tuesday, February 7

Nurses and midwives who are members of the RCN will be on national strike on this day.

Wednesday, February 8

There will be a national walkout involving civil service members of UNISON at the Environment Agency.

Thursday, February 9

Physiotherapists will strike at all health boards in England who are members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP).

Monday, February 20

Ambulance staff members of the GMB and Unite will unite in strike action involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Thursday, February 23

Fire service ambulance staff members of UNISON will strike across England on this day.

Tuesday, February 28

Teachers who are members of the NEU will strike in the Humber region.

Monday, March 6

GMB ambulance members including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service will strike on this day.

Wednesday, March 15

Teachers who are members of the NEU will strike across England.

Thursday, March 16

Again, NEU teachers will strike across England.

Monday, March 20