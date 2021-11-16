Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge completed in memory of Chelsea Blue Mooney

Stephen Blackford and Kady Rennison conquered the three peaks in memory of Chelsea Blue Mooney.

Stephen Blackford and Kady Rennison conquered the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough as a tribute to Chelsea Blue Mooney who lost her battle against her mental health illness, aged 17.

Mr Blackford said: “The fundraising challenge took eight hours 53 minutes plus time out for a break.

“Kady was fantastic on the walk considering she did little training and is not a walker. We felt every emotion on the walk.

“We had tears , tantrums, laughs and giggles, but most of all we remembered the good times with Chelsea Blue and she will be proud.

“We started the day on the wrong foot with Kady forgetting the main item of kit, her boots, which then made us climb the last peak, Ingleborough, in the dark.

“All the family would like to thank all you beautiful people for your sponsors and words of encouragement for us, and to all the walkers along the route who gave us encouragement and support. We love you all.

“We love you Chelsea Blue. Thank you for walking by our sides. Our beautiful Angel on our shoulder.”

Mr Blackford, her sister Stevie, 16, and auntie Elizabeth, 17, were due to take part in a 10,000ft skydive on Sunday to raise money for the places she loved to attend but the event was called off due to the weather conditions.

Mr Blackford said: “The skydive will take place next year now when the weather should be kinder.”

Mr Blackford has set up a Justgiving page to raise money for the places Chelsea Blue loved the most.

She loved Bridlington Gymnastics Club, New Pasture Lane, and the performing arts club at Bridlington School – and every penny raised will go to enhance these facilities.

So far, the campaign has raised more than £13,200 and the aim is to surpass the £15,000 mark.

The drive is likely to smash this total with the skydive and other activities planned.

Meanwhile, a Scarborough musician has written a song to raise money for the Chelsea Blue appeal.

The song, created by Ruth Kelly, is called I Don’t Have You and will raise funds for mental health awareness issues and suicide prevention.

Go to youtu.be/6XoeTK7CT60 to watch the video.