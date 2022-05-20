Yorkshire university researcher who set up dog day care business after redundancy to expand and convert cat hotel

Forest Dogs, the applicant - which boasts a five star rating from the council, said the number of people owning canines has jumped from 22 percent of UK households in 2010/11 to 33 percent in 2020/21.

Andy Irving set up the company in 2019 to fulfil a lifelong dream of working with and caring for dogs after he was made redundant from the University of Sheffield as a research manager.

In a statement with the application he said: “Having had dogs since childhood and helping us through difficult periods of our adult life we understand and appreciate what dogs mean to people as members of the family.

Andy Irving is a former academic researcher who now runs Forest Dogs

“Forest Dogs started with the principle that we care for dogs like their owners would care for their dogs.”

They currently offer daily group walks in local woodland and the Peak District National Park and other care services from their family home in Crookes.

Forest Dogs said said the cattery at 100 Myers Grove Lane, Loxley, would be an ideal location to expand and keep up with demand.

It plans to divide the site into different areas catering for the various needs of the dogs and as a means of controlling sound, this includes zones for: indoor play and rest, puppy socialisation, senior dogs and rest, play and enrichment and initial intake and assessment.

In a planning statement they said it is expected that there will be between 16 and 24 dogs on the site at any one time cared for by two to three members of staff.

They added: “We believe that given small-scale nature of this business, the location and characteristics of this site and the measures listed, the impact on nearby residential amenity would be negligible.

“Taking into consideration the high value of our business offer to clients and the employment created we will have a net positive impact on local amenities.