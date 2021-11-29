Yorkshire vet issues anti-freeze warning to pet owners as cold weather hits

“The number of cases of pets who have tragically ingested sweet tasting antifreeze liquid and died from kidney failure as a result always spikes at this time of year,” said Laura Paterson, group clinical director at White Cross Vets, in Balby near Doncaster.

Ethylene Glycol is the deadly ingredient in both anti-freeze and some screen washes, with both dogs and cats regularly getting poisoned after licking any spilt on the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura said: “Unfortunately antifreeze and screen wash are very attractive to pets, as it has such a sweet taste. Ideally, manufacturers should add bittering agents to make it less appealing, but in the meantime all we can do is try and raise awareness and warn people about the dangers.

White Cross Vets Nurse Nicola Bond with pet cat Poppy.

“Ethylene Glycol is highly toxic and just one teaspoon is enough to kill a cat and a tablespoon will kill a dog. If an accidental spill occurs and a pet either drinks or walks through the antifreeze or screen wash and then licks their paws, it can make them very ill, and can even result in death.”

In addition, White Cross Vets is warning dog owners to wash down their paws after walking on paths and roads that have been gritted. Laura added: “The grit and salt can get stuck in paws and make them crack and become very sore. Dogs tend to lick the parts of their body that are irritated, and ingesting grit and salt can also be harmful.”

White Cross Vets is advising all pet owners to contact their vet straight away if there is any possibility of their pet having been poisoned. “Early treatment can often be effective, so a fast reaction can be the difference between life and death,” added Laura.