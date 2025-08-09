Yorkshire Wartime: Incredible pictures at the largest WWI and WWII gathering in the North of England

2 . Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68

Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68 .at the Yorkshire Wartime event held over the weekend at Willows Farm,Kirkhouse Green near Doncaster. The event is the largest WWI & WWII, Post War, Military Vehicle & Living History gathering in the North of England held in over 30 acres of land.Visitors can witness battles re-enacted in meticulous detail by respected living history groups, walk amongst "British Tommie's" of the First World War, "GI Joe's" from the beaches of Normandy, the Women's Land Army of the Second World War to more recent conflicts. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson