Willie Pollard with Jimmy Hay of the Wartime Photographic Company at the Yorkshire Wartime event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.
Yorkshire Wartime: Incredible pictures at the largest WWI and WWII gathering in the North of England

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 9th Aug 2025, 11:46 BST
The largest WWI & WWII, Post War, Military Vehicle & Living History gathering in the North of England has been held near Doncaster.

Battles were re-enacted in meticulous detail by respected living history groups.

The event is held in over 30 acres of land just north of Doncaster.

Yorkshire Wartime provides an opportunity "to understand what it was like to live through and serve in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century”.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the best of the action here:

Re-enactors dig in at the Yorkshire Wartime event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.

1. Re-enactors dig in at the Yorkshire Wartime event

Re-enactors dig in at the Yorkshire Wartime event. Photo: Tony Johnson

Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.

2. Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68

Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68. Photo: Tony Johnson

Re-enactors in the German camp at the Yorkshire Wartime event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.

3. Re-enactors in the German camp at the Yorkshire Wartime event

Re-enactors in the German camp at the Yorkshire Wartime event. Photo: Tony Johnson

Re-enactors from The Rats, Steve Martin and Tony Phipps with a 1942 Willie's Jeep. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.

4. Re-enactors from The Rats, Steve Martin and Tony Phipps

Re-enactors from The Rats, Steve Martin and Tony Phipps with a 1942 Willie's Jeep. Photo: Tony Johnson

