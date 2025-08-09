Yorkshire Wartime: Incredible pictures at the largest WWI and WWII gathering in the North of England

Battles were re-enacted in meticulous detail by respected living history groups.
The event is held in over 30 acres of land just north of Doncaster.
Yorkshire Wartime provides an opportunity "to understand what it was like to live through and serve in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century”.
The Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the best of the action here:
1. Re-enactors dig in at the Yorkshire Wartime event
Re-enactors dig in at the Yorkshire Wartime event held over the weekend at Willows Farm,Kirkhouse Green near Doncaster. The event is the largest WWI & WWII, Post War, Military Vehicle & Living History gathering in the North of England held in over 30 acres of land.Visitors can witness battles re-enacted in meticulous detail by respected living history groups, walk amongst "British Tommie's" of the First World War, "GI Joe's" from the beaches of Normandy, the Women's Land Army of the Second World War to more recent conflicts.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68
Tim Dickinson from Halifax with his ex Swiss Army 1978 Panzer 68 at the Yorkshire Wartime event.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Re-enactors in the German camp at the Yorkshire Wartime event
Re-enactors in the German camp at the Yorkshire Wartime event.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Re-enactors from The Rats, Steve Martin and Tony Phipps
Re-enactors from The Rats,
Steve Martin and Tony Phipps with a 1942 Willie's Jeep
at the Yorkshire Wartime event.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th August 2025.
Photo: Tony Johnson
