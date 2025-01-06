Yorkshire weather: Hundreds of homes without power in Yorkshire as latest update by Northern Powergrid released

Hundreds of homes are currently without power in Yorkshire due to the weather – as Northern Powergrid released an urgent update.

In a statement on their PowerGrid Live Map, Northern Powergrid said: “The heavy snow and freezing rain has, and continues to, impact parts of our network. In some cases, it has affected our ability to safely carry out repairs as quickly as normal.

“We are working hard to restore power to all customers impacted and always aim to give our best view on estimated timings.

“Our team are responding as soon as it is safe to do so. Once our team have assessed the extent of the work required, we’ll be able to provide more certaint

“If you are in a dangerous situation, there is risk to life, or you are medically dependent on electricity please call us on 105.

“If you have a medical emergency, please call 999 immediately.”