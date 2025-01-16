Yorkshire Wildlife Park celebrates first birthday of one of rarest mammals on planet

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the first birthday of critically endangered black rhino Rocco, one of the rarest mammals on the planet.

The boisterous one year old was treated to a decorative first birthday boomer ball by park rangers.

The adorable Black Rhino was also treated to a special birthday cake treat in the park’s award-winning rhino reserve, ‘Into Africa!’

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Kyrie Birkett said, “It has been an incredible year looking after Rocco and brilliant to see him reach this first milestone.

“His birth marked a very momentous occasion in the European breeding programme.

“The Black Rhino wild population has dwindled to less than 1,000 individuals, conservation efforts like ours are an extremely important part of protecting this critically endangered species.”

Rocco’s birth sparked awareness surrounding the species’ plight.

Subsequently, the Wildlife Foundation charity, which is based at the park, organised an ongoing appeal - Rocco’s Challenge – and is very close to achieving its £10,000 target.

The funds will support a young rhino calf called Bella and help other rhinos at the Ol Jogi Conservancy in Kenya.

Bella had been attacked by a predator and sustained infected wounds whilst being severely dehydrated and unable to walk.

She was rescued and since then she has been hand raised by staff at the Conservancy.

Kyrie added: “Rocco is a character and a firm favourite in the park.”

“It has been brilliant to see how he has helped to raise so much money and help rangers in Africa look after Bella.