The seven-month-old cub explored her reserve at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park with the growing confidence of an adult leopard as she scaled the giant climbing frames surrounded by trees.

Auckley is expected to become a visitor favourite at the park, home to more than 400 animals including many rare and endangered species.

Amur leopards are critically endangered with less than 100 surviving in the wild and births in captivity are rare, so Auckley’s arrival at the park in June 2023 was a major milestone in the international breeding programme. She was the only surviving cub of her species born in Europe last year.

Auckley the Amur leopard. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

She had been cared for by her mother Kristen and her health and progress was monitored by rangers before she was permitted to venture out into the main reserve of Leopard Heights. Auckley had been building her strength and climbing skills in the two nursery reserves at Leopard Heights, which is a purpose built breeding complex and the largest Amur leopard reserve in Europe.

Kristen came to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2023 and was introduced to Auckley’s father Drake last year as suggested by the international breeding programme. She observed closely as the cub surveyed the 6,000 sq metre enclosure and rapidly showed her natural grace and climbing abilities.

Animal director at the park, Dr Charlotte McDonald, said: “Auckley continues to be an inspirational symbol for the park and the team.

“She is the only surviving cub born in the European Programme in 2023 and even more valuable as she is a rare female which is a big boost for the breeding programme. Every step that she takes is an amazing development for the team and a mark of tremendous effort.

Auckley lying at the reserve at YWP. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

“Amur Leopards are a beautiful and wonderful species and one of the rarest on the planet and the team takes immense pride in the important role that it plays in global conservation efforts.

“Ultimately, it is hoped that through the breeding cooperation of the zoo network it will one day be possible to reintroduce Amur leopards back into protected areas of their native habitats of Russia to boost the population. YWP and the charity at the Park, the WIldLife Foundation would be very honoured if they were part of that.”

The Amur leopard has been driven to the point of extinction by poaching and habitat loss but global conservation efforts are starting to improve their prospects. Yorkshire Wildlife Park has had previous breeding success and bred two cubs in 2015 who have gone on to play important roles in the breeding programme in the US and France.

“This Amur Leopard cub’s journey is a testament to all the hard work that has been put in by Yorkshire Wildlife Park and the breeding programme,” Dr McDonald said.

“Leopard Heights was always designed to be a breeding complex for these naturally shy animals.