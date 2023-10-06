Yorkshire locals have expressed their sadness following the death of a beloved lion Simba, who was rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park 13 years ago.

A lion rescued from a Romanian zoo in 2010 and brought to a wildlife park in Doncaster has died this week on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The lion, named Simba, was 14 years old when he lost his battle with ongoing age-related health issues.

He was one of 13 lions that were rescued from the zoo.

Simba the lion at the park. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: “He arrived [at Yorkshire Wildlife Park] when he was eight or nine months old. He had a good life at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“Everyone was very sad but proud that he had such a good life after being rescued.

“The whole pride was being kept in a very run-down Romanian zoo at the time and their rescue was supported by the public.

“A lot of money was raised to bring them to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“The whole pride, all the rescued lions, have the space that they deserve, the best veterinary care and the best food.”

Yorkshire residents were heartbroken over the news as a Facebook post published by the wildlife park was flooded with comments.

“Heartbreaking. Such a handsome boy. We spent ages watching him & his lioness friend... such a beautiful memory I will treasure forever. RIP beautiful Simba... run free love & thoughts to his keepers too... a big loss I'm sure.” - Sarah Cole

“Oh no, I am so sad to read this. He was such a beautiful lion, and I was really lucky to get up close to him a few years ago. Thinking of you all, such sad news.” - Dawn Walker

“So sad, RIP Simba , such a beautiful Majestic Lion.” - Viv-Roy Goffin

“Beautiful Simba RIP. Seen him so many times and did a feeding experience with him and his mum Maria a few years ago. Will be very much missed.” - Jackie Houlton

“Beautiful boy. Rest in Peace and run free in the wild.” - Helen Glasbey

“I'll miss seeing Simba! He always seemed to enjoy the attention, he was so photogenic!” - Anne Backhouse

“Gorgeous Simba RIP. He will be missed.” - Julie Snow

“I got to feed Simba in July this year. Feel very privileged to have met him.” - Colleen Walker