Night at the Zoo at Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Venue in Yorkshire to host unique experience of live entertainment and animal storytelling at sunset this summer

A new event hosted by Yorkshire Wildlife Park will provide visitors with the chance to experience the zoo at sunset this summer - and it is included in your day ticket.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST

You can experience the Doncaster-based wildlife park in a whole new way with a Night at the Zoo sunset safari adventure.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023 and visitors will get the chance to listen to the enchanting tales of the park’s animals as the sun sets over the rolling hills of Yorkshire.

Explore Project Polar and watch the bears dive in for an evening dip in the water, or delve into the deep jungle of South America as the primates swing in the final glimmers of summer sun.

    Red Pandas at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)Red Pandas at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)
    The daytime ticket includes this experience and you can get £5 off per person with the online advance discount when booking up until midnight the day before your planned visit.

    Enjoy the live performances until 8.30pm and explore the park until 9.30pm.

    The live entertainment runs from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

