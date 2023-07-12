A new event hosted by Yorkshire Wildlife Park will provide visitors with the chance to experience the zoo at sunset this summer - and it is included in your day ticket.

You can experience the Doncaster-based wildlife park in a whole new way with a Night at the Zoo sunset safari adventure.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023 and visitors will get the chance to listen to the enchanting tales of the park’s animals as the sun sets over the rolling hills of Yorkshire.

Explore Project Polar and watch the bears dive in for an evening dip in the water, or delve into the deep jungle of South America as the primates swing in the final glimmers of summer sun.

The daytime ticket includes this experience and you can get £5 off per person with the online advance discount when booking up until midnight the day before your planned visit.

Enjoy the live performances until 8.30pm and explore the park until 9.30pm.