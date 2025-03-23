This weekend saw the eighth running of the railway’s annual model railway show ahead of the real machines running on tracks from April 6, when visitors will be able to take a train ride in the brake van along the quarter of a mile of track at Fimber Halt located between Wetwang and Fimber.

But this weekend those heading to the Wolds were in for a treat with some incredible layouts spread across two buildings.

Business development director of the YWR Katy Bowser said: “This year the show is bigger than ever. So much so, we are occupying the members pavilion in addition to the Rix pavilion.

"20 layouts have been booked in a variety of gauges including O, 00, N and Z. One of the big attractions for this year’s show will also be the miniature railway giving rides to passengers”.

There was also trade stands selling railwayana, tombola and refreshments.

The model railway show is one of the main fundraising events for the YWR, which was established in 2008 exactly 50 years after the closure of the Malton and Driffield Junction Railway.

1 . The annual Yorkshire Wolds Railway model railway show Shaun Taylor, of Howden, East Yorkshire, with his fictional 00 gauge layout titled 'West Street Station'. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The annual Yorkshire Wolds Railway model railway show John Wilson, a member of the Bridlington Trainshed based at Burton Agnes looking at a OO Gauge fictional layout titled 'Skell Ghyll' based in Langdale Valley in the Lake District National Park in North West England. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . The annual Yorkshire Wolds Railway model railway show Paul Howard, joint owner of the Rhydypenderyn fictional layout based in Wales, looking at a Robey & Co Steam Engine built by the engineering company based in Lincolnshire, which runs on a 32mm gauge track. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . The annual Yorkshire Wolds Railway model railway show Alan Wiggles of Wakefield, adjust 00 Gauge train on his fictitious layout titled 'Oakley Park'. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales