This weekend saw the eighth running of the railway’s annual model railway show ahead of the real machines running on tracks from April 6, when visitors will be able to take a train ride in the brake van along the quarter of a mile of track at Fimber Halt located between Wetwang and Fimber.
But this weekend those heading to the Wolds were in for a treat with some incredible layouts spread across two buildings.
Business development director of the YWR Katy Bowser said: “This year the show is bigger than ever. So much so, we are occupying the members pavilion in addition to the Rix pavilion.
"20 layouts have been booked in a variety of gauges including O, 00, N and Z. One of the big attractions for this year’s show will also be the miniature railway giving rides to passengers”.
There was also trade stands selling railwayana, tombola and refreshments.
The model railway show is one of the main fundraising events for the YWR, which was established in 2008 exactly 50 years after the closure of the Malton and Driffield Junction Railway.
