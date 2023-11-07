A woman had a close call after a loose firework shot into her home and set her curtains on fire.

Chloe Wood, 24, was lighting fireworks in her garden when one misfired and shot straight into her sitting room.

It barely missed Chloe and set her curtains on fire - leaving large holes in the fabric.

Chloe, a beautician, had decided to celebrate Bonfire Night with friends and family after moving into her new home in July.

She is not certain what kind of firework it was but believes it may have been a roman candle.

Chloe, who lives in Bradford, said: "It was a box that you put on the floor and the fireworks shoot up out of the box."

According to Chloe, the firework did not reach enough height and as such flew into the open door.

She explained: "The firework must have been faulty and so came out of the box and malfunctioned."

The sitting room, where the firework flew in, had several people in it including Chloe's daughter Scarlett, four.

But thankfully no one was injured and only Chloe's £100 curtain suffered damage.

Chloe said: "I just thought 'Oh my god the door is open and that's just gone off. Something is going to go wrong here'.

"My friends were out there too so I was scared for everyone but it all happened in a second.

"I didn't even notice the curtains had caught on fire until my sister mentioned it afterward and I watched the video."

She added: "I was a bit annoyed. I just thought 'For god's sake my curtains are destroyed'.

"The curtains were about £100 because it's a really big window.

"While it was happening we were panicked but no one was hurt. We just ripped up laughing and laughed it off.