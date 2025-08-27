Yorkshire woman run over by taxi in Ibiza with friend ‘can’t remember a thing’

One of two Yorkshire women believed to have been run over by a taxi driver in Ibiza is conscious but “can’t remember a thing,” her friend has said.

Loved ones of Lauren Holmes, 27, and Ebony Cordingley, 26, have flown out to be by their bedsides as they recover from their horrific injuries.

The two young mothers were hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old Spanish man in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Aug 26).

On Tuesday night, Ms Holmes’s mother and boyfriend, and Ms Cordingley’s mother and friend flew to Ibiza to be by their sides.

Ms Holmes’s mother, Bernice Ramsden, 47, said the two friends, from Bradford, had been enjoying a four-night break together when the accident happened on what was supposed to be their last night.

She said: “It was just supposed to be a little break. I found out what had happened when her friend phoned me and just said: ‘Don’t worry, there’s been an accident, she’s been run over.

“She said ‘don’t panic’ but I was panicking like hell, I was phoning people trying to find out what was going on.”

Ms Holmes, who has a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, a fractured spine, broken ribs and a punctured lung in the crash and is currently in intensive care at Can Misses state hospital.

Ms Ramsden said her daughter is talking but is on morphine and confused.

Friend Ethan Hawks, who travelled to Ibiza with Ms Ramsden, said: “She can’t remember a thing, the last thing she can remember is going out for some food.

“Her younger son’s autistic so he doesn’t understand but her daughter’s just heartbroken. She just wants her home.

“We don’t know what’s going on with the taxi driver, we don’t know if he’s been arrested, we don’t know if he’s insured.

“They said she could be in hospital for six to eight weeks if she has her treatment here. We asked about taking her home and they said it would be something like £33,000.”

An online crowdfunding page set up by family friend Tyla Gray is raising funds for Ms Holmes’s care, and to get her “home to where she belongs and most importantly back home to her babies”.

A separate online fundraising page has been started by the family of Ms Cordingley, whose injuries include a bleed on the brain.

Ms Cordingley, who has three sons, is at the private Nuestra Senora del Rosario Polyclinic.