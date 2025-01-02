Yorkshire woman with 'less than one per cent chance' of conceiving has twins

A woman with one ovary who had a "less than one per cent" chance of conceiving while on the coil was shocked to discover she was pregnant – with twins.

Lindsay Green, 43, from Hull, was working a 13-hour shift as a trainee nursing associate when she noticed she was bleeding.

She'd had her fallopian tube and ovary removed the year before after being diagnosed with an ovarian tumour.

Fearing the tumour had grown back, the mum-of-five rushed down to her colleagues in the A&E department for a scan.

Lindsay Green, with newborn twins Eddie & Eloise.

She was left "totally shocked" when tests revealed that she was five months pregnant with twins while using the contraceptive coil.

Lindsay was told by medics that the contraceptive device is "99 per cent effective" in preventing pregnancy.

She then had to break the news to her partner, Joe Wood, 47, a HGV driver – whom she'd only met 12 months before – after she got divorced from her first husband.

Both Joe and Lindsay have older children. Lindsay has three daughters, aged 20, 19, and 17, while Joe has three sons, aged 28, 21, and 18.

Despite children "not being on the cards", the couple were over the moon when their miracle twins Eloise and Eddie were born on December 12, 2023, weighing 5lbs 5 oz and 5lbs 11oz respectively.

Lindsay said: "They really are little miracles.

"They're doing really well – they're so healthy and happy, which is a relief considering I hadn't taken the best care of myself for most of the pregnancy because I had no idea.

"It was such a shock, it never occurred to me that I could be pregnant.

"I'm really enjoying motherhood as an older mum – I feel more laid back."

Lindsay was "going through a difficult time" in July 2021 when her marriage of 20 years came to an end.

Four months later, she started to experience heavy bleeding, pain and tiredness and was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour.

It was the second time she'd been diagnosed with an ovarian tumour after previously having one removed in 2019.