Yorkshire’s best pumpkin patches: Where to pick-your-own pumpkins in East, West, North and South Yorkshire?
Farms, adventure playgrounds and even some commercial patches of land are inviting people to pick their own pumpkins - and it’s not just for families with young children either.
The odd patch even has ghoulish bars and parties at night, with spirits of course, and plenty of Insta-worthy backdrops.
Here are some of the best tried and tested pumpkin patches in Yorkshire.
Some places you can turn up and pick a pumpkin at your leisure but others require booking.
Farmer Copleys: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract WF7 5AF
“Probably” the UK’s largest pumpkin festival has kicked off at Farmer Copley’s, according to Rob Copley.
He said that, together with his wife Heather Copley who run the farm, they were the first to hold a pumpkin festival in the UK.
This year the farm has grown over 250,000 pumpkins including 40 different varieties.
Spilmans, Church Farm, Sessay, Thirsk, Y07 3NB
They have 125,000 pumpkins including gourd and squash varieties, all grown on their family-run farm. You can pick your own pumpkin with the family or even have a night out at one of their ‘Pumpkin Nights’.
Stockeld Park, Wetherby, LS22 4AN
Back with their popular ‘Halloween Adventure’, a ticket for the experience includes a free pumpkin to be picked from their meadow.
Thornton Hall Country Park, Skipton
Another Halloween experience which includes pumpkin picking takes place between Yorkshire and Lancashire at Thornton Hall Country Park. There’s a range of spooky events and a toddler Halloween disco.
Plus for the adults there is a ‘Halloween Ultimate Screams’ night.
William’s Den, Castle Farm, North Cave, HU15 2LS
William’s Den is another place to play and pick your own pumpkin.
This year their famous halloween themed trick or treat street will be taking place in the fields in front of William’s Den, providing more activities than ever before.
Horsforth PYO, Kemps Farm, West End lane, Horsforth
With more than 70,000 pumpkins planted this year with lots of different varieties to choose from, there’s also tractor rides and photo opportunities aplenty.
Yorkshire Pumpkins - PYO Pumpkin Patch: Lodge Farm, Cundall, York YO61 2RN
A reasonably priced pumpkin patch where you can get all varieties of pumpkins including leopard print ones.
Yorkshire Pumpkins website says: “With over 35 varieties there's the perfect pumpkin for everyone - from ones that fit in your hand, to ones that fill a wheelbarrow.
“We've orange ones, white ones, pink ones, blue ones, knobbly ones, stripey ones and even leopard print ones.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.