Yorkshire's dark skies to provide magic and wonder for stargazers in 2025

Dark Skies campaigner Richard Darn surveys the night sky as the moon sets at Ralphs Cross, Westerdale on the North Yorkshire Moors. 21 November 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

But fortune favours the brave – and those attending the Dark Skies Festival, set to take place in both of the county’s national parks, will hope to rewarded by the beauties of the night sky.

The festival, held in the Dales and on the North York Moors from February 14 to March 2, sees a plethora of events from stargazing, nighttime hikes and storytelling.

Held annually since 2014 – and virtually during the Covid pandemic – the festival marks the National Parks’ status as International Dark Sky Reserves, areas that have excellent quality starry nights with special protection status.

For Barnsley-based astronomer Richard Darn, the anniversary of the festival is a time to reflect on the hard work.

“Yorkshire’s Dark Skies Festivals really accelerated and have become the biggest in the country – the daddy of them all,” he said. “It’s been very encouraging and has galvanised everything since. If you’re a national parks boss and have seen the scale of a festival like that, it must make you realise how much people value having dark skies – and that’s turbocharged the movement to protect it a little better.

“I think what’s been a real feature of Dark Skies developments in Yorkshire is that the Dales and Moors have really worked hand in glove.

“It’s not been a question of competition but of promotion and protection.

“There’s been a bigger public appetite than supply of events to meet it – and that’s how its grown.

“The festival has survived numerous ‘named storms’ and covid by going online. We had people tuning into video sessions from all over the world.”

Highlights for stargazers attending this year’s festival might include spotting Jupiter and Mars in the night sky.

And other celestial event could be on the horizon too, Mr Darn explained.

“February is the darkest time of the year, and if all you want to see is a sky full of stars, the sky gets really, truly dark.

“As the festival starts off, the moon will be in the sky, Jupiter will still be there and Mars should be there too. It only comes close to us every two years, and in January we’re at the closest of that cycle.”

He added: “There’s magic to be found in the skies – you just need to go out often enough.

“Nobody can predict when the Northern Lights are going to happen. We’ve had such significant displays over the past year, and the chances of seeing them now are so much higher than in previous years.”