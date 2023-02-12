Yorkshire's Festival of British Railway Modelling sees fans converge on Doncaster

The joys of building model railways have entranced the likes of Rod Stewart and Jools Holland.

And this weekend, hundreds of fans of the craft descended on Doncaster Racecourse to see a selection of the very best layouts of intricately designed tracks and locomotives, as well as meeting fellow enthusiasts.

Some 30 designers brought their layouts where they were carefully unpacked and reconstructed to delight the hundreds of fans who converged on the racecourse.

Among designers was Paul Greene from Leeds with his carefully reconstructed layout of Blakey Ridge on the North York Moors - complete with authentic moorland cottages, which has been previously featured in the British Railway Modelling magazine.

Blakey Ridge was a key spot during the Industrial Revolution for wagons loaded up with iron as part of the Rosedale Railway, a 19.5-mile goods-only railway line running from Battersby Junction via Ingleby Incline.

Construction began in 1858, and bad weather frequently hampered workers on the line.

Parts of the line are still visible to this day, and parts of it now form the famous Coast to Coast Walk.

And Wakefield’s Chris Mead showed impressive attention to historical detail with his layout Overlord based on the D-Day preparations at Southampton and Portsmouth.

Over 60 retailers and specialist manufacturers were also in attendance as enthusiasts took the opportunity to stock up for their collections.

Clubs in attendace from across the region included Doncaster District Model Railway Club and the Great Northern Railway Society.

The event was organised by the World Of Railways, which caters for all model rail enthusiasts showcasing techniques and craftsmanship.

Doncaster has long been associated with the railways – most famously it was the home of perhaps the best known locomotive in the world, Flying Scotsman, which was built at Doncaster Works and went into service in February 2023.