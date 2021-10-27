Yorkshire’s first critically endangered black rhino born at Flamingo Land - following 16-month pregnancy

Proud parents Samira and Magadi welcomed the unnamed baby boy into the world on Sunday October 24, following an eye-watering 16-month pregnancy.

Flamingo Land's zookeepers kept a watchful eye on the pregnancy and birth via a network of cameras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Keeper Sam DeBelle said “We have waited so long for this baby, both mum and baby are doing incredibly well and I am so proud of Samira and all her keepers”.

The adorable baby rhino is yet to be named. Photo: Flamingo Land

Black rhinos first arrived at the zoo in 2015 in the newly built Selous Rhino Reserve.

Samira transferred from Zurich Zoo as part of the European Ex-situ Programme, and Magadi followed in 2019 from Chester Zoo.

The baby rhino’s birth is critical as Eastern black rhinos are listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The birth is critical as Eastern black rhinos are listed as Critically Endangered. Photo: Flamingo Land

Following the birth Flamingo Land owner Gordon Gibb said “This is the first time a black rhino has been born in Yorkshire and with only approximately 3000 black rhinos left in the wild continues our vitally important conservation work at home and abroad.

“In 2019 we released our female Olmoti to Akagera National Park, Rwanda as part of the largest translocation of rhinos from Europe to Africa and we are also in the process of sending our rhino Chanua to be released in Tanzania soon.“Who knows one day this baby may follow in the footsteps of his big sisters”

Zoo Manager and Park Executive Ross Snipp said “This success represents eight years of planning for the team and working collaboratively with our partners across Europe, all new births are exciting but there is added significance for this one, both for us and the global population”.

The are only approximately 3000 black rhinos left in the wild. Photo: Flamingo Land