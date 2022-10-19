The owners of High Farm Country Park have applied to East Riding Council for planning permission to put 71 lodges on a 10-acre field at Routh, which would be accessed from the main entrance onto the A1035.

The site earmarked for the lodges is east of the golf course and south of an area approved for touring caravan pitches and pods.

In 2020 East Riding Council approved plans for 50 static caravans, 48 pitches for touring caravans or tents and 14 camping pods at High Farm, despite concerns it would pile more traffic onto local roads and overload public services.

The layout of the proposed extension to High Farm Country Park

Leven Parish Council which objected to the plans, said there were worries increases in traffic would place a strain on the busy A1035.

High Farm, which opened in 2016, is next to Heron Lakes holiday lodge park. Both were formerly sand and gravel quarries.