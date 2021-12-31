Yorkshire's list in full for those honoured in Queen's New Year's Honours 2022

The full list can now be revealed of the community, business and grassroots leaders and residents whose everyday actions impact for the betterment of Yorkshire's communities.

Among them, foster carers, library staff and council workers who helped feed hungry children in the holidays, sporting inspirations and literacy leaders.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world.

Tobias Weller has become the youngest person on record to feature on the New Year honours list after he was awarded a BEM for services to charitable fundraising during Covid-19. Image: Danny Lawson, PA Wire

“The honours are an opportunity for us to thank them, as a country, for their dedication and outstanding contribution.”

Below is a breakdown of Yorkshire's recipients in full by county and award, starting with East Riding then North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and now living further afield.

EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE

Hannah Cockcroft

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Lynne Elizabeth Frostick. Board Member, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Risk and Coastal Erosion Management. (Kilnwick, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Nicola Jane Horsley (Nicola Spence). Deputy Director, Plant and Bee Health and Chief Plant Health Officer, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Plant Health. (Huggate, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Syima Aslam, co-founder of Bradford Literature Festival

Andrew Leslie Marr DL. Chairman, Andrew Marr International Ltd. For services to the UK Fishing Industry. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Kathryn Munson. Head, Probation Services, Hull and East Riding, National Probation Service. For services to the Criminal Justice System. (North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Honorary Visiting Prof Mahendra Patel, from the University of Bradford, who has been awarded an OBE in the New Year's Honours List. Picture credit: University of Bradford.

Michael Tom Bromby. Boxing Coach. For services to Boxing and the community in Hull. (London, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Helen Elizabeth Gibson. Managing Director, Agencia Consulting Ltd. For services to International Trade. (Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Kester Sharpe. Lately Deputy UK Chief Commissioner, Scouts. For services to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

NORTH YORKSHIRE

Knights Bachelor

The Rt. Hon. Robert Goodwill MP. Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby. For Political and Public service. (York, North Yorkshire)

Patron of Women's Aid Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Elizabeth Jane Russell. Director General, Tax and Welfare, HM Treasury. For services to the Economy during Covid-19. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

David Arnold Kerfoot MBE DL. Lately Chair, York, North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Rural Businesses and the Voluntary and Community Sector. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Dr David George Llewellyn. Lately Vice-Chancellor, Harper Adams University. For services to Higher Education, to the Agri-Food Chain and to Rural Industries. (Leyburn, North Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Russell Warren McCallion. Group Human Resource Director, PD Ports. For services to Business and to the community in the Tees Valley. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Donald Parker. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Yorkshire Collaborative Academy Trust. For services to Education in North Yorkshire. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Michael John Smith. Digital Media Manager, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Law Enforcement. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Lucy Jane Carpenter. Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of York. For services to Atmospheric Chemistry. (York, North Yorkshire)

Alan Clifton. Virtual School Head, National Association of Virtual School Heads. For services to Children in Care. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Lee Shane Cooper. Forest Research Worker, Forest Research. For services to Forestry. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Yvonne Lucy Copley. Chief Executive, Kyra's Women's Project. For services to Women and to the community in York. (Easingwold, North Yorkshire)

Paul Samuel Creelman. Foster Carer and Support Worker, North Yorkshire. For services to Fostering and Youth Work. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Brian Crosby. Chief Executive Officer, Coast and Vale Learning Trust. For services to Education in Yorkshire. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jeremy Dick. Woodland Officer, Forest Services. For services to Forestry. (York, North Yorkshire)

Barry Macdonald Graham. Senior Rail Adviser, Northern Trains. For services to the Rail Industry. (Pontefract, North Yorkshire)

Charles Viva DL. Founder and Trustee Interplast UK. For services to Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in the Developing World. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Angela Patricia Blower. Lately Catering Manager, Middlesbrough Council, North Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Cleveland & Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Ian MacPherson. Music Tutor, Percussive Edge, Harrogate. For services to Education. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

June Patterson. Cleaning Supervisor, Northern School of Art. For services to Education. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

SOUTH YORKSHIRE

Order of the British Empire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Helen Davis. Head, Division of Ophthalmology and Orthoptics, Health Sciences School, University of Sheffield. For services to Orthoptics. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Madeleine Frances Desforges. Chief Executive Officer, National Association for Voluntary and Community Action. For services to Volunteering and to Charity. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Deborah Harrison. Joint Managing Director, Pricecheck Toiletries Ltd. For services to International Trade. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Janet Marjorie McDermott. Lately Head of Membership, Women's Aid Federation, England. For services to the Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Graham Moore. Lately Chair, Westfield Health Charitable Trust. For services to Charity. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Joanne Patricia Norry. Director, Library and Student Services, Leeds Beckett University. For services to Higher Education and to Social Inclusion. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Kim Phillips. Head of Catering and Facilities Services, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. For Public Service. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

David James Richards. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WANdisco and Co-Founder, The David and Jane Richards Family Foundation. For services to the Information Technology Sector and to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Jane Richards. Co-Founder, The David and Jane Richards Family Foundation. For services to the Information Technology Sector and to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Catharine Anna Roff. Director, Adults and Health, Leeds City Council. For services to Social Care. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Amar Nath Rughani. General Practitioner and Provost, Royal College of General Practitioners, South Yorkshire and North Trent. For services to General Practice. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Lynne Wade. Prison Educator H.M. Prisons Lindholme, Moorland and H.M. Young Offenders Institution Hatfield. For services to Prisoner Education. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Gavin Matthew Walker. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dorothy Cynthia Hindley. For services to the community in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Nigel Patrick Mudd. For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Master Tobias Owain Garbutt Weller (Tobias Garbutt Weller). For services to Charitable Fundraising during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

WEST YORKSHIRE

Knights Bachelor

The Rt. Hon. John Dominic Battle. For Political and Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Peter Edward Murray CBE. Founding and Executive Director, Yorkshire Sculpture Park. For services to the Arts. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Edmund John Seward Anderson. Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, National Savings and Investments. For services to the Financial Sector and Public Life in Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Roger Burnley. Chief Executive, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Mirfield, West Yorkshire)

Benjamin Rimmington. Lately Co-Director, Road Safety Standards and Services, Department for Transport. For services to Transport during Covid-19. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Hannah Lucy Cockroft MBE. For services to Athletics. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Kadeena Cox MBE. For services to Athletics and Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

David Deaves. Founder, Dewsbury Ambulance Charities. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Alison Natalie Kay Lowe. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Touchstone. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing during Covid-19. (Batley, West Yorkshire)

Melanie Oldham. Chief Executive, Bob's Business. For services to Business and Cybersecurity. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Professor Mahendra Gulabbhai Patel. Pharmacist. For services to Pharmacy. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Diana Anderson. Professor of Biomedical Sciences, University of Bradford. For services to Genetic and Reproductive Toxicology. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Syima Aslam. Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Bradford Literature Festival. For services to Literature. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Michelle Dawn Blanchard. Lately Executive Principal, Dixons Academies Trust, Bradford. For services to Education. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Melanie Janine Brown. Patron, Women's Aid. For services to Charitable Causes and Vulnerable Women. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jonathan Brownlee. For services to Triathlon. (Bramhope, West Yorkshire)

Sofia Buncy. Founder, Muslim Women in Prison Project. For services to Prisoners and the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Arjmund Jabeen Butt. For services to HM Revenue and Customs and the BAME Community. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Rabbi Albert Sebastian Chait. For services to the Jewish Community and to Charity in West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Alan George Davis. Lately Director, Human Resources, Organisational Development and Estates, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Andrew Keith Gordon Denton. Lately Head, Hotel Services, Best Western Hotels. For charitable services to the NHS and to Vulnerable People during Covid-19. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Anna Vanda Laura Fairchild. For services to Women's Martial Arts and to the NHS. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Angela Johnson. Supply Chain Manager, Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jamie Daniel Peter Jones-Buchanan. For services to Rugby League Football and the community in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Rebecca Ann Kershaw. For services to the community in Oldham. (Todmorden, West Yorkshire)

Kaneez Khan. Coordinator, Near Neighbours, West Yorkshire. For services to Interfaith Relations, particularly during Covid-19. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Jessica Learmonth. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Munir Faizal Mamujee. Managing Director, m2r Education, For services to Education and Exports. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Thomas Pidcock. For services to Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Irna Mumtaz Qureshi. Co-Founder, Bradford Literature Festival. For services to Heritage. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Mandip Kaur Sahota. Founder, Strategies and Stories. For Charitable and Public Service. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Kim Shutler. Chief Executive Officer, The Cellar Trust. For services to People with Mental Health Issues. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Jamie Jay Stead. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Normanton, West Yorkshire)

Reverend Jonathan Swales. Founder, Lighthouse. For services to the community in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Mandy Taylor. For charitable services in Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Georgia Taylor-Brown. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Annette Jean Getty Weekes. Leader, East Lancashire COVID Manufacturing Cluster. For services to Business and to the community in East Lancashire. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Alexander Yee. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Pamela Margaret Essler. Lay Chair, Individual Funding Requests Panel, Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Richard James Holliday. Learning and Development Manager, TransPennine Express. For services to Mental Health in West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Barbara Mary Peters. Dance Teacher. For services to Dancing. (Greetland, West Yorkshire)

Belinda Rickerby. For services to the community in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Kirklees, West Yorkshire)

Andrew Charles Wright. For services to Public Libraries. (Mirfield, West Yorkshire)

HOME OFFICE

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Gary Martin Stephenson. Detective Inspector, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Dr. Julian Peter Mark. Executive Medical Director, Yorkshire Ambulance Service. (Yorkshire)

ALSO

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ellen Frances Buttrick. For services to Rowing. (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire) – Ellen is from Leeds

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Matthew Lee. For services to Diving. (London, Greater London) – Matty was born and educated in Leeds.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Oliver David Townend. For services to Equestrianism. (Ellesmere, Shropshire) – Born in Huddersfield, raised in Scapegoat Hill

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Christopher Peter Skelley. For services to Judo. (Walsall, West Midlands) – From Hull.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Gareth John Batty. Chief Executive Officer, FareShare, Yorkshire. For services to the Charity Sector. (Eckington, Derbyshire)

