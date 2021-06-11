Yorkshire's list in full for all those recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours 2021

Ilkley's Anne Longfield, children's commissioner for England until earlier this year, is to be made a CBE

EAST RIDING

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Daryl Margaret Perkins. District Manager, Humber and East Riding St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance and to Young People. (Anlaby, East Riding of Yorkshire)

England head coach Simon Middleton who has been awarded an MBE for services to Rugby Football in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Adam Davy/PA Wire

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Bernadette McKiernan. Crew Manager, Snaith Fire Station, Humberside Fire and Rescue Services. For services to the community in Humberside. (Snaith, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Alison Stannard. Services Manager, Sight Support Hull and East Yorkshire. For services to People with Visual Impairments particularly during Covid-19. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Frances Elliot, Harrogate and District Community Action, is to be awarded an MBE.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Paul Booth OBE. Chair, Tees Valley Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Business and the Economy. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Charles David Forbes Adam DL. For Charitable Fundraising. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Lauren Amy Doherty, from Knaresborough, founder of Road Safety Talks, is awarded a BEM for services to Education.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Frances Helen Elliot. Head of Practical Support Services, Harrogate Easier Living Project, and Chief Executive, Harrogate and District Community Action. For services to the community in Harrogate during Covid-19. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Martyn Featherstone. Lecturer, The Northern School of Art, Middlesbrough. For services to Further Education. (Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Louise Sarah Hodgson. Head, Workforce Development Enablers, College of Policing. For services to Policing and Recruitment through the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Edith Jayne. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (New Earswick, North Yorkshire)

Ian Michael Kirby. For services to BT Global and Business Continuity during Covid-19. (Tadcaster, North Yorkshire)

John Wilson Oxley. For services to Heritage. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Graeme Thompson. For services to Cultural Regeneration in Sunderland. (York, North Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dorothy Irene Braithwaite. For services to the community in York, North Yorkshire. (York, North Yorkshire)

Lauren Amy Doherty. Founder, Road Safety Talks. For services to Education. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Deborah McClelland. Police Community Support Officer, Cleveland Police. For services to Policing and the community in Middlesbrough. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Stephanie Phillip. For services to Dance and Musical Theatre. (Skipton, North Yorkshire)

Barbara Swinn. For services to Explore York Library and Archive Service and to the community in York. (York, North Yorkshire)

Queen's Fire Service Medal (QFSM)

Rose Elizabeth Fearnley. Watch Manager, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. (North Yorkshire)

SOUTH YORKSHIRE

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Kate Margaret Josephs. Lately Director General, Cabinet Office. For public service. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Colin Jeffrey Stewart. Area Director, Work and Health Services, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Department for Work and Pensions. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Thushantha De Silva. Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant Physician in Infectious Diseases, University of Sheffield. For services to Covid-19 Research. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Jean McVann (Jean Makin). For services to the community in Rotherham. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Margaret Rose Stubbs. Member of Patient Forum, Health Education England. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the NHS. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Kate Amanda Butler. For services to the community in Maltby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire and surrounding areas during Covid-19. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Gloria June Evans. Councillor, Harworth and Bircotes Town Council. For services to the community in Harworth and Bircotes, South Yorkshire. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Adele Hague. Nurse and Healthy Child Programme Lead, Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Public Health during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

CVO

Andrew Jackson Coombe. Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire. (South Yorkshire)

Queen's Fire Service Medal (QFSM)

Fleur Holland. Firefighter, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. (South Yorkshire)

Alexandra Johnson. Chief Fire Officer, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. (South Yorkshire)

WEST YORKSHIRE

Knights Bachelor

Roger Marsh OBE DL. Chair, NP11, Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership and The Piece Hall Trust. For services to Business, to the Economy, and the community in Northern England. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Anne Elizabeth Longfield OBE. Lately Children's Commissioner for England. For services to Children. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Dr Jonathan Paul Sheffield OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Research Network, National Institute for Health Research. For services to Medical Research particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Marios Adamou. Consultant Psychiatrist, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Marian Mahoney. Head of Reconfiguration, Ministry of Justice. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service and the Criminal Justice System. (Normanton, West Yorkshire)

Nigel Jonathan Wood. Lately Chief Executive, Rugby League International Federation. For services to Rugby League Football. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Vivianne Frances Brealey. Deputy Director of Communications, Public Health England. For services to Public Health particularly during Covid-19. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Matthew Rigby Brown. Lead Technical Architect, NHS Digital. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Dr Anne Lesley Connolly. General Practitioner, Bevan Healthcare. For services to Primary Care Women's Health in Bradford. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Susan Elizabeth Cummings. Guidance Improvement Lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Improving Customer Service. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Karen Gibson. For services to Safety in Transport. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Stephen Paul Greene. For services to BT and their Colleagues and Customers' Safety during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Alan John Hastings. Major Incident Room Manager, Operation STOVEWOOD, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (Normanton, West Yorkshire)

Fahima Khanom. Halifax Check Challenge Appeal, Hub Manager, Valuation Office Agency. For services to Customers during Covid-19. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Rachael Loftus. Leeds Covid Shielding Programme Lead, West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership Head of Regional Health Partnerships. For services to the Shielding Programme in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Sofia Mahmood. Director, Empowering Minds, Bradford. For services to Education. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Simon Middleton. Coach, England Women's Rugby Union Team. For services to Rugby Football. (Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Robert James Mitchell. Principal Social Worker (Adults), Bradford Council. For services to the Social Work Profession. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Samantha Pippa Moore. For services to Dance. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Anne Whetham. Executive Headteacher, Holy Trinity Primary School, Halifax. For services to Education. (Brighouse, West Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Nagina Akhter. For services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire during Covid-19. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Michelle Chapman. For services to the community in Bingley, West Yorkshire during Covid-19. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Rowenna Ann Garrard-Brown. Carer, Shared Lives. For services to Social Care during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Amanda Guest. Co-founder, Food4Heroes. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Shaw Andrew Harvey. For services to the community in Knottingley, West Yorkshire. (Knottingley, West Yorkshire)

Abrar Hussain. For services to the community in Halifax, West Yorkshire during Covid-19. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Mohammed Imran. For services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Humayun Islam. For services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Angela McConnell. For services to the community in Bramley, West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Philip McConnell. For services to the community in Bramley, West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Ernest Ronald Pickles. For services to Young People and the community in West Yorkshire. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Margaret Frances Smith JP. For services to the community in Keighley, West Yorkshire. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Queen's Police Medal (QPM)

Christopher Michael Madden. Constable, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

Martin Snowden. Detective Chief Superintendent, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

_________________________________________________________________________________