Yorkshire's own Spice Girl Mel B engaged to Leeds hairdresser Rory McPhee

Mel, real name Melanie Brown, 47, has been in a relationship with McPhee, 34, for around three years, but he has known her family much longer and is best friends with her cousin, the actor Christian Cooke.

The singer, who has been married twice before and has three daughters, returned to Leeds several years ago to be closer to her family after a long period based in the States. She grew up in Kirkstall, and after arriving back in the city rented Kings Lea, a mansion in Cookridge that later went up for sale. She is now believed to live in an area of Scarcroft popular with Leeds United players.