Yorkshire’s super garden centres: The best garden centres to visit with your family this Summer

Whether you’re green fingered or you fancy a coffee and stroll or to take the kids somewhere to play, Yorkshire’s super garden centres are much more than just ‘places to buy plants’.
Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

Here are some of Yorkshire’s best garden centres which are ideal to take the whole family.

Tong Garden Centre in Bradford- One of Yorkshire’s biggest independent garden centres set within seven acres of beautiful countryside.

This place is a favourite for families with the indoor and outdoor play areas as well as seasonal activities and a nice place to eat and drink. Although, if you’re a fan of Christmas, while it's magical coming here it can prove costly.

Wentworth Garden CentreWentworth Garden Centre
Wentworth Garden Centre

Tong Garden Centre has also opened Tingley Garden Centre which has a Grasshoppers indoor and outdoor play area as well as Mission Out outdoor pursuits centre attached.

Another multipurpose garden centre is Wentworth Garden Centre in South Yorkshire which is set in the stunning historic grounds of the 18th Century Wentworth Woodhouse but has now become a destination in its own right. Not only is there an indoor and outdoor place to buy plants and gardening items but there’s a large cafe, maze, playground and a mini farm.

Cannon Hall Garden centre in Barnsley also is well stocked with top quality plants, gardening tools, gloves and it has a Thyme Bistro for refreshments.

Carr Gate Garden Centre is a nice stop off the M1 near Wakefield where there’s a tots play area inside the garden centre. You can also get some shed and garden house envy by visiting their collection outside.

Over in Hull, Gilberdyke Garden Centre is stocked with plants and has a play area.

Other decent garden centres with cafes include Harpins at Ackworth Garden Centre and Dobbies Garden Centre which is a national chain with centres in York and Huddersfield.

Notcutts Garden Centre in Featherstone doesn’t just sell gardening gear, there is all sorts on offer such as pet food, clothing and gifts as well as a cafe.

