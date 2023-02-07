Female footballers in Calderdale are being urged to ‘Turn Up and Play’ with Halifax Friendly FC at Lightcliffe Academy.

The session, organised by Halifax Friendly Football Club, was first launched in May 2021 with 11 women taking part.

This now averages around 32 per week with two six-a-side games played at once, facilitated by experienced and qualified coaches Ryan West, Patrick Cooling and David Kinnald, who set up what is now known as HFFC in 2002.

Women of all abilities attend the Turn Up and Play session, which David says are perfect for people who are starting out and just wanting to give it a go or those who are looking for a way to get back into playing football.

Halifax Friendly Football Club in action

“Many of our players have no footballing experience at all but are looking for an inclusive environment where they can enjoy having a kick about. But we also have those who have played when they were younger and want to pick it back up again, we’ve even got a couple who have previously played for top flight clubs.”

From April, the club is adding another pitch to the Friday session increasing its capacity to 48, with women across Calderdale invited to join.

“It doesn’t matter whether you play for a local grassroots club or haven’t played before, there's no commitment. You literally just turn up, have a laugh and play football. It really is that simple,” said David.

HFFC also has two women’s football teams with a further team set to be added for the 2023/24 season.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in sign ups since England’s success in the Women’s Euros. It’s really ignited a passion for women’s football up and down the county and I expect the Women’s World Cup will only enhance this further.”

“We’ve worked really hard to create an inclusive environment. The vast majority of our players started at our turn up and play session and it’s been fantastic to see them gain confidence and develop,” said David.

Lauren Summerskill, who represented England at youth level, joined Turn Up and Play in 2022 and most recently signed for HFFC Belles.

Lauren said: “Turn Up and Play was a great way to ease back into football after being out for a while. The club prides itself on approachability and friendliness and now I’ve joined the Belles, it means I’m back doing the sport I love, with a new extended family.”

The club is recruiting more players to attend the session on a Friday, from 6pm to 7pm at Lightcliffe Academy.

To find out more, get in touch through social media by typing Halifax Friendly Football Club or by contacting the club at [email protected]

