With people now considering their social life engagements with their social feed, experiences such as pottery painting and baking are booming in popularity.

The rise of experiential based shows such as Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off and The Great Pottery Throw Down are showcasing the best bakers and potters across the UK.

Leeds-based B’s Cakes and Bakes and Oh Hello Pottery Cafe have teamed up to open a new ‘super-studio’ with a cafe area, workshop place to bake and pottery paint.

Potter Emily Wilby, 29, said: “The new space is nice, bigger and better.”

Brogan’s workshops such as Bento cake decorating often sell out. Bento cakes are another popular trend online of making intricate small cakes for one person.

Emily has been running her popular pottery cafe in Pudsey for three years which she has now outgrown.

She said: “Pottery is a big thing at the minute. There’s no going out drinking and instead people want to do crafts. it’s something to do.”

She said with shows such as The Great British Pottery Throwdown and The Great British Bake Off, both their studios have become increasingly popular.

“We did cake making and pottery painting workshops and it worked.”

At almost nine months pregnant, Emily said she must be “crazy” to be renovating a business but they’re excited.

“Baby prints and baby bum-kin prints are so popular at the moment,” said Emily.

Emily will be joining up with Baker Brogan Townsley-Parker on Fulneck where they will be opening their studio at a former antiques centre.

The 23-year-old said: “I've outgrown my current studio. It's all a bit crazy really. Social media plays a huge part.”

“I used to work in a bakery aged 14 but then I went to study law at university which was very different”, Emily added.

When covid hit, Brogan started baking again as a business and has been in her element ever since.

She said: “Social media plays a huge part.”

One of the trends which have taken hold is half birthday celebration cakes to celebrate six month ‘birthdays.’

For now the pair have got their sights set on doing up their studio on Fulneck and welcoming Emily’s new arrival.

“It’s an inclusive space, a really nice chilled trendy place,” said Brogan.