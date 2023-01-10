Youngest stadium rockers set sights on Glastonbury after thrilling 10,000 strong Leeds crowd

Britain’s youngest stadium rockers have set their sights on headlining Glastonbury after thrilling a 10,000 crowd at Leeds 2023 launch event The Awakening.

Solar Jets, from Yorkshire, have musicians aged as young as eight in their ranks.

During The Awakening show for Leeds 2023, they thrilled crowds with a rendition of “I predict a riot”.

Now, the six-piece say they want to emulate their musical heroes by playing on some of the world’s biggest venues including Wembley Stadium, the Leeds Festival and the Pyramid Stage

Solar Jets, who have musicians aged as young as eight in their ranks, paid homage to local legends The Kaiser Chiefs as they thrilled the crowd inside Headingley Stadium with a stirring rendition of I Predict A Riot for the launch event for Leeds 2023 City of Culture. pic: PA/LEEDS2023

The six-piece combo, who hail from the award-winning LS18 Rocks live performance school in the city, showed no nerves as they rocked out in front of the massive audience accompanied by dancers from Yorkshire Dance.

They have been together for two years with singers Noa Acaster-Clarke, 8, and Ewan Donaldson, 11, fronting a band consisting of bassist Sid Khan, 8, drummer Maksym Jakubiak, 9, and guitarists Theo Haygarth, 10, and Arthur Keenan, 11.

Ace of bass Sid added: “We’re stadium rockers now. I didn’t feel at all nervous palying in front of som many people, I just felt super excited. I can’t wait to play Glastonbury and Wembley now.”

Vocalist Noah added: “It was so amazing to be up on that stage performing to so many people. I absolutely loved it and I thought we were brilliant. I just want to do it again.”

The Solar Jets are one of 10 bands operating out of LS18 Rocks stable.

LS18 Rocks Artist director Jonnie Khan said: “I was so proud of the guys, they totally rocked out and gave it absolutely everything.

“It’s so exciting for us to be involved in the launch of this brilliant year of culture in Leeds and we can’t wait to unleash our music across the city in the coming months.”

The launch evening also featured an array of the city’s top names including poet laureate Simon Armitage, Grammy award winning singer Corinne Bailey Rae, drill star Graft, Cbeebies and Strictly Come Dancing star George Webster.

Chumbawamba frontman Dunstan Bruce joined with the musicians of Hope and Social to perform a rousing rendition of his 1997 anthem Tubthumping, backed by the choir from Opera North.

The extravaganza culminated with illuminated drones forming a "sleeping giant" over the stadium as a metaphor for the city.

The event, hosted by Leeds-born TV BBC presenter Gabby Logan was titled The Awakening, and Armitage and his band LYR performed a specially-written ode to the city, in which he urged: "Wake up Leeds, you've got gold in your veins."

Leeds was one of a number of UK cities planning to bid to become European Year of Culture for the first time since Liverpool held the title in 2008.

But in 2017 following the referendum vote, the European Commission decided the UK was no longer eligible after Brexit.

More recently, Leeds got down to the final seven of cities jostling to host this year's Eurovision Song Contest but lost out to the eventual choice of Liverpool.